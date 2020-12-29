Bears drop match to No. 12 Davie

Sofia Stafford lead the Bears with 28 attacks in Tuesday’s match.
Mount Airy junior Kylie Hollingsworth serves to the War Eagles of Davie County.
Granite Bear senior Brooke Lankford (5) gets low to receive a serve.
Amelia Radford (9) receives a Davie serve in Tuesday’s loss to the War Eagles.
Mount Airy fought tooth and nail but came up short against the No. 16-ranked 4A squad in the state.
The Bears (7-4) hosted Davie as part of the Bears’ abbreviated non-conference schedule. The War Eagles (8-2) came into Tuesday’s match having won eight matches against 4A opponents. Each win came by a 3-0 deficit as well.
The only team to take a set from Davie all year was undefeated Ronald Reagan High, which is ranked No. 12 in the 4A division.
Mount Airy pushed the War Eagles from the very beginning and only lost the first set 25-22. Davie found its groove in the second set and won 25-10.
Instead of folding, the Bears bounced back and became just the second team all year to take a set from Davie, winning 25-18.
The fourth set was closely contested like the first. It took a late surge by Davie to put the Bears down for the 3-1 win.
“I think we played really well in spurts,” said Bears coach Jamie Martin. “I think we’re still improving – still working on how to play our style of volleyball.”
Martin knew that 12 volleyball matches in 29 days wouldn’t be for the faint of heart. By getting a late start to an already condensed season, the Bears had their work cut for them learning how to play with a new coach and with new varsity teammates.
It hasn’t been the easiest road, but Martin said the team really is progressing. He’s noticed a boost in chemistry as well as individual improvement across the board.
A focus of Martin’s this season has been reading the other side of the court and making smart hits. The Bears kept the War Eagles on their toes by targeting the back corners. Any attempts by the visitors to cheat up resulted in either clean kills for the Bears or, at the very least, forced Davie to hit out of system.
This helped in the first set as neither team was able to establish a clear advantage. There were four lead changes and eight ties in the set, and neither team led by more than three points at any time.
Deep hits to the corners were key in minimizing the impact Davie’s arsenal of hitters. The Eagles were strong in the middle and at both outside hitting positions. This helped the visitors turn a 16-18 deficit into a 25-22 set win.
Just as Mount Airy looked ready to rebound with another competitive set, the Bears were derailed by errors. The Bears committed seven attacking errors and three service errors in the second set.
Davie led by as many as 15 points on two occasions in the second set, including the final score of 25-10.
“We just have these lapses that mess with our mental consistency,” Martin said.
Martin wants his players to move past mistakes and not led an error bring the team down for multiple points.
The Bears struggled in the second set, but started off strong in the third when Avery Cox aced the Eagles for the first point. Sofia Stafford and Amelia Radford followed by earning points with back-to-back kills. Stafford, Radford, Cox, and Brooke Lankford each recorded more than 20 attacks against Davie. Stafford led the team with 28.
The balanced attacking effort led to three players – Stafford, Radford and Cox – recording seven kills in the match. This is the first match of the year that three players have reached that mark.
The fourth set saw nine ties and eight lead changes all before either team hit 11 points. The final lead change occurred when Mount Airy won a long, chaotic rally to go up 11-10. It was part of a 5-0 run by the Bears with Morgan Mayfield serving.
Gracie Butcher and Kylie Hollingsworth joined in on the attacking later in the set to keep the lead alive.
Martin said the third set may have been Mount Airy’s best execution of taking an opponent out of system all season.
This started with strong serves that made passing more difficult for the Eagles. Bailey Sizemore led the team with 15 serve attempts and also recorded a pair of aces. Lankford, Cox, Radford, Mayfield and Hollingsworth also each served at least 10 times.
Even when Davie was able to put attacks together, players such as Sizemore, Mayfield, Lankford and Cox dove all over the court to keep rallies alive. Mount Airy took the set by a score of 25-18.
Davie started the fourth set on a 7-1 run. Mount Airy emerged from a timeout and scored seven of the next nine points to make it just a two-point game before tying the score at 10-10.
Despite the resilience shown by the Bears during the comeback, Mount Airy never led in the fourth set. The score remained tight as the Bears came within one at 17-16, but Davie exploded for the next seven points to all but put the match away.
The War Eagles went on to win the set 25-18.
Only three regular season games remain for Mount Airy. The Bears final non-conference match will take place at North Iredell on Dec. 30. Mount Airy then closes the season with a home match against East Surry on Jan. 5 and an away match against Bishop McGuinness.
