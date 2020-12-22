Motsinger wins third gold medal

Granite Bear sophomore Alex Rose goes into another gear to complete Tuesday’s 5K.
Cory Smith | The News
Millennium’s Hartley Devore (left) and Ford Holmes (right) as well as Mount Airy’s Caden Ratcliff (back) begin the 5,000-meter run.
Cory Smith | The News
Millennium Charter sophomore Nataly McCrary finished Tuesday’s 5,000-meter run in 29:10.31.
Cory Smith | The News
Caden Ratcliff led the Granite Bears with a 21:25.74 finish in the 5,000-meter run.
Cory Smith | The News
A trio of Lady Cardinals begin Tuesday’s 5K: Jenna Southern (left), Logan Hedrick (back) and Maria Blakeney (right).
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Audrey Marion completed Tuesday’s 5K in 26:43.80.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Wyatt Hart eyes the finish line in Tuesday’s cross country meet.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Mount Airy and East Surry completed their cross country regular seasons in Tuesday’s meet at Fisher River Park.
Host school Millennium Charter Academy welcomed runners from Atkins and Elkin High Schools in addition to those from Mount Airy and East Surry. It was Millennium’s penultimate meet, as the Lions will host Elkin, Forbush and North Stokes on Dec. 29.
Tuesday served as one of the final tune ups for runners as their respective conference championships approach.
Millennium’s Independent Conference Championship meet will take place at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
East Surry and Mount Airy will compete at Ivey Redmon two days later on Thursday, Jan. 7, for the Northwest 1A Conference Championship.
One of the favorites to take the NW1A boys title is East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger. Motsinger, a junior, is the only person in the conference that consistently finishes under 19 minutes.
Motsinger took home the gold in each of the Cardinals first two meets, and Tuesday’s race against the Lions, Camels, Bears and Elks was no different. Motsinger finished the race at 18:57.84, which was more than 75 seconds faster than any other competitor.
The next boys to cross the finish line was Elkin’s Jack Zamudio at 20:15.58. Four Camels took each of the next four spots to help Atkins win the team event.
Mount Airy’s first finisher was freshman Caden Ratcliff, who did so in 21:25.74.
Next up was Millennium’s Harley Devore. Devore was the first Lion to complete the race, taking eighth place with a time of 22:02.98.
Atkins and East Surry were the only teams with at least five participants. Atkins won first place as a team by earning points as 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 for a total of 20. East Surry had team finishes at 1, 7, 8, 10 and 11 for a total of 37 points.
Full boys results are below:
1. Cooper Motsinger ESHS 18:57.84
2. Jack Zamudio EHS 20:15.58
3. Zeeshawn Hasnain AHS 20:18.53
4. Quetzal Kuppinger AHS 20:30.15
5. Lucus O’Neal AHS 20:38.58
6. Chance Hackenbruch AHS 20:39.05
7. Caden Ratcliff MAHS 21:25.74
8. Hartley Devore MCA 22:02.98
9. Cranford Raper AHS 22:32.54
10. Charles Talton ESHS 22:40.37
11. Jacob Haywood ESHS 22:45.56
12. Bryson Coleman MAHS 22:50.98
13. Nicholas Johnson MCA 22:56.33
14. Ford Holmes MCA 22:59.61
15. Matthew Beshears EHS 23:02.34
16. Troy Boland AHS 23:43.29
17. Christian Brown EHS 23:45.01
18. Carson Simmons ESHS 25:32.48 10
19. Wyatt Hart ESHS 27:06.55 11
20. Hunt McMasters ESHS 27:27.60 12
21. Travis Watson ESHS 27:53.97 13
22. Noah Hopkins ESHS 28:54.12
23. Kevin Blakeney ESHS 29:49.83
24. Alan Flores ESHS 34:00.33
25. Killian Sechrist ESHS 38:48.33
Elkin’s Ava Bledsoe and Raven Poindexter won the girls race as the only two runners to finish in less than 24 minutes.
Bledsoe completed the race in 23:26.13, and Poindexter finished at 23:57.89.
East Surry Courtney Brown had her third podium appearance of the year in as many tries on Tuesday. The senior previously won two gold medals.
Brown took bronze in Tuesday’s race with a time of 24:07.09.
Mount Airy’s Audrey Marion was the first Granite Bear girl to finish Tuesday’s race. Marion took eighth with a time of 26:43.80.
Millennium Charter’s only female competitor was Nataly McCrary. McCrary finished at No. 11 with a 29:10.31 time.
Elkin was the only team with enough girls to compete in the team competition. As such, the Buckin’ Elks earned the default best score of 15 total points.
Full girls results are below:
1. Ava Bledsoe EHS 23:26.13
2. Raven Poindexter EHS 23:57.89
3. Courtney Brown ESHS 24:07.09
4. Haley (Jordan) Mclean AHS 25:02.15
5. Veronica Sherman AHS 25:14.31
6. Chandler Beals EHS 25:38.19
7. Maggie Hall EHS 25:50.92
8. Audrey Marion MAHS 26:43.80
9. Ashley Wang AHS 27:22.26
10. Lydia Teachey EHS 27:49.00
11. Nataly McCrary MCA 29:10.31
12. Riley Hopkins ESHS 29:57.45
13. Jessica Hackenbruch AHS 30:19.65
14. Alex Rose MAHS 32:12.60
15. Logan Hedrick ESHS 34:02.78
16. Maria Blakeney ESHS 45:15.89
