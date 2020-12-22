Bears, Cards have streaks broken on volleyball court

Cardinal setter Hannah Johnston sets a teammate in last week’s match against Bishop McGuinness.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Kylie Hollingsworth recorded two blocks and three kills on seven attacks in Monday’s match against Reagan.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
East Surry senior Emma Brown (16) elevates for an attack before Bishop blockers can get in position.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Gracie Butcher connects for an attack in Mount Airy’s 3-0 loss at Reagan.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Dasia Lambert receives a serve for the Lady Cardinals in a Dec. 17 match against Bishop McGuinness.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Both Mount Airy and East Surry each head into Christmas break after suffering losses to undefeated opponents.
The Granite Bears dropped to 7-3 on the season after falling to the No. 12-ranked 4A team in North Carolina, Ronald Reagan High, on Monday, Dec. 21.
The loss to the Raiders (10-0) breaks a five-game winning streak for the Bears. Four of the Bears wins during the streak came against Northwest 1A Conference opponents, and the fifth came against non-conference opponent North Davidson.
Mount Airy pushed Reagan in the first set, but ultimately fell short 25-22. The final two sets also went the way of the Raiders, 25-14 and 25-13.
The rest of the season will push Mount Airy to the limit as the Bears attempt to gear up for a potential playoff run.
The Bears return to Finch Gym on Dec. 29 to face another 4A opponent, Davie (7-2), before ending 2020 at in a Dec. 30 match at North Iredell (10-0), the No. 8-ranked 3A team in the state.
Finally, Mount Airy will face the two teams atop the NW1A Conference standings, No. 1 Bishop McGuinness (10-0) and No. 6 East Surry (7-1) to begin 2021.
Speaking of East Surry, the Lady Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season in a road game against the top-ranked 1A team in the state, Bishop McGuinness, on Dec. 17.
The undefeated Villains defeated East by scores of 25-15, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20.
Bishop’s 3-1 win marked the Villians’ first win over the Cardinals since 2015, with East winning 12 straight meetings in that time. Since the 2008 season, East Surry is 26-5 against Bishop McGuinness.
The loss also marked East Surry’s first conference loss in more than four years. East won 46-straight conference matches between Sept. 6, 2016 and Dec. 17, 2020.
East Surry will finish its season with conference matches in Surry County. The Cardinals host Bishop Dec. 29, then travel to Mount Airy on Jan. 5 before returning home to host Winston-Salem Prep on Jan. 7.
Bishop, East Surry and Mount Airy are guaranteed to be the top three teams in the NW1A Conference no matter what.
Bishop can win the conference title outright by winning out, or win a share of the title by winning two of three remaining conference matches. East Surry could earn a share of the NW1A title by winning out, or win outright if the Cards win out and the Villains lose to either Mount Airy or South Stokes.
With just two conference matches remaining, Mount Airy can only win an outright NW1A title if the Bears beat both East Surry and Bishop while also counting on East Surry and South Stokes defeating Bishop.