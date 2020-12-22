Millennium honors three seniors vs. South Stokes

Millennium Charter Academy senior Kennedy Byrd
Millennium Charter Academy senior Karlie Gwyn
Millennium Charter Academy senior Hailey Stager
Lion sophomore Ava Utt (10) reaches to tip a ball over a South Stokes blocker.
Millennium Charter Academy honored three four-year varsity seniors as part of Monday’s Senior Night celebration.
Kennedy Byrd, Karlie Gwyn and Hailey Stager were recognized following a match against South Stokes.
Byrd joined the program as a freshman, while and Gwyn and Stager have actually been with coach Angie Cullen since middle school. All three girls have attended Millennium Charter Academy since kindergarten.
“I have lots of great memories with them and appreciate all they’ve done for this program,” Cullen said. “I just want to give a big shout-out to them for sticking with us. I’ve really enjoyed coaching them all these years.”
Cullen recalled a story from the girls’ eighth-grade season in which the team reached the conference championship. Millennium finished the regular season in 10th, but still wanted to compete in the conference tournament. So, Cullen put all the girls in a van and made the trip to Reidsville to compete.
“Those were the best games they played all year; it was incredible,” she said.
Cullen said the trio of Byrd, Gwyn and Stager were good leaders and stepped up when the team needed it. Gwyn showcased that Monday night by playing all the way around to fill in for a missing teammate, despite not usually serving or playing the front line.
On Dec. 17, Cullen talked about how everything was coming together for the young Lions team in its first year competing in the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
Just a few days later, MCA put together some of its best offense of the year in an interesting match against South Stokes.
Millennium’s Ava Utt, a blooming middle hitter in her first season at the position, opened the match with a kill for the Lions. A few plays later, Utt recorded a block that would put Millennium back in front in what turned into a 7-0 run.
“She’s already grown so much at middle hitter,” Cullen said of Utt, who spent her freshman season as an outside hitter. “She’s realizing more and more where she needs to be and how to make plays.”
Freshman Camryn Seagraves, who was a force at the service line all night, served the Lions on the run that made it 8-2.
Even as South Stokes battled back, Millennium didn’t fold. South cut the lead to 10-8 after a big run, but MCA’s precise attacks kept the Sauras out of system. Hits came from both the front and back rows as the Lions executed on one of Cullen’s main focuses of late – becoming more aware of where opponents are on the court at all times.
South’s back row regrouped and were able to set up the hitters up with better attacks. Sydney Mounce and Chloe Stewart helped the Sauras tied the game at 18-18 to force a Millennium timeout.
Heidi Lane put the visitors ahead with an ace out of the timeout. Lane’s serves spelled trouble for the Lions and prevented the home team from setting up quality attacks.
The Sauras went up 23-20. Millennium made up ground to make it a 1-point deficit, but South’s Addyson Shaver put the Lady Sauras within a point of winning the set.
Millennium’s defense gave serve back to the Lions, and a serve from Seagraves tied the score at 24-24. MCA scored the next point to force a South timeout.
The score was tied at 25-25 when Millennium committed a service error. The Lady Sauras closed the set out with two strong serves from Tatumn Brim.
“We can’t seem step over this over this hurdle,” Cullen said, referencing recent set losses of five or fewer points. The Lions are able to keep sets close, but have trouble closing.
“They played well, there are just things we have to keep getting better at. That just comes with experience. Winning a set here and there will help their confidence a lot. I know they can do it.”
The second and third sets were, in large part, less competitive than the first. South’s hitters came out of the gate firing and put the Sauras up early. Millennium still kept the score within six until the score hit 16-10.
When South regained serve up six, Brim served the Lady Sauras on an incredible run to go up 24-10. Utt recorded a kill and Seagraves an ace to keep the set alive, but a kill from Stewart gave South the 25-12 win.
Brim continued her serving dominance in the third set by turning a 4-2 lead into a 10-2 advantage. A Saura service error and kill from Abigail Hodges gave the Lions points three and four of the set, but another run by the visitors put South up 17-4.
Millennium once again refused to go down without a fight and scored nine of the next 13 points to cut the lead to 21-13. South reset momentum with a timeout that put them at 23 points, but another Millennium run cut the lead to just six.
The effort was too little too late, though, as South scored the final point to win 25-17.
