Seniors lead Mount Airy to fifth-straight win

Mount Airy senior Avery Cox
Mount Airy senior Brooke Lankford
Mount Airy senior Bailey Sizemore
Bailey Sizemore serves in the fourth set of a Granite Bear win against South Stokes.
Mount Airy’s Avery Cox (8) sets teammate Gracie Butcher (6) in Friday’s match against South Stokes.
Five months ago, three rising seniors at Mount Airy High School could do nothing but wait as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association debated whether or not to allow interscholastic athletics to take place in 2020.
Fast-forward to the present day and those same three seniors, with tears in their eyes, are walking onto the court they’ve called home for the past four years as they’re recognized on Senior Night.
Brooke Lankford, Bailey Sizemore and Avery Cox have been through countless highs and lows together during their time as Granite Bears. Being able to celebrate with each other and the rest of their teammates made Friday a magical night.
“I’m just really thankful to see these girls, especially the seniors, get a full season,” said Bears coach Jamie Martin. “This is where they want to be and what they want to be doing. I’m so thankful we could provide that for them.”
Adding to the high of Senior Night was the Bears winning streak. After dropping matches to Bishop McGuinness and East Surry, the teams currently ranked No. 1 and No. 6 in the state, Mount Airy found its groove by winning five-straight matches.
Martin, who is in his first season as Bears head coach, said Mount Airy (7-2) just needed time together to really get in the groove of things.
“We’ve done a better job of cutting down on errors and playing smarter as a team,” Martin said. “I think the girls are kind of understanding that they just needed the experience of playing with one another for things to really click. Now that they have a little more time playing together under their belt, they’re able to go out there and play more consistent.”
The recent winning streak has given the Bears lots of time on the floor. Only one of the five wins ended in only three sets. Road wins against North Davidson and South Stokes lasted four sets, and home wins over North Stokes and, most recently, South Stokes went down in four.
On Dec. 15, Mount Airy rallied from an 0-2 set deficit to defeat South Stokes 3-2 in Walnut Cove. Then, the Bears Senior Night showdown against South Stokes on Friday pushed Mount Airy to show a lot of resilience once again.
Friday’s match was Mount Airy’s fourth in eight days and the third that week. The Bears also lost a key piece, junior middle hitter Kylie Hollingsworth, in the first set to injury.
This led to Martin shifting things around with his roster. He moved Lankford, usually the right-side hitter, to the middle. Sofia Stafford filled in on the right despite typically playing on the left.
“Brooke played big tonight,” Martin said. “She’s played middle some in the past, but not this year. She went out there and played great with no practice.”
The lineup shift took some getting used to, allowing South Stokes to take the first set 25-20.
The Bears were competitive in the set and even led for the first half of it. Amelia Radford stepped up at left-hitter and the team as a whole used its strong serving as an advantage.
Everything came together in the second set as the Bears ran out to a 12-2 lead. Lankford, Stafford, Radford and Addie Phipps were among those exploiting the Sauras weak points with strategic hitting. When the Bears weren’t able to set up one of the outside or middle hitters, Sizemore and libero Morgan Mayfield painted the back corners to take South Stokes out of system.
“Not every hit from us in the second set was a kill, but we played it smart enough that it would put South Stokes in a bad position to return,” Martin said.
Dishing out assists was Cox, who recorded her 1,000th career assist earlier in the week.
Cox ran all over the court to get to second balls and would even record a few kills of her own.
“She’s an offensive weapon,” Martin said of Cox. “She’s able to turn on the ball as well as any setter I’ve seen. Being left-handed really helps her with those sneaky hits too.”
Mount Airy faced resistance near the end of the second set, but ended up winning 25-12.
The third set wasn’t nearly as one sided as the second. The score was tied eight times and the lead changed hands five times, with Mount Airy going on to win the set 25-22.
Cox, Stafford and Phipps each recorded aces in the set. When South was able to return, Sizemore, Mayfield and Cox were among those to dive all over the Bears side of the court to keep rallies alive.
“Bailey [Sizemore] did a good job hustling on defense,” Martin said. “She really stepped up when we needed to. This whole senior class has been really good about stepping up. They’ve had to fill in a lot of areas for this team.”
The final set looked to be another back-and-forth affair with five lead changes and seven ties by the time the score was 12-12. The Bears scored five of the next six points to go up 18-13 and never surrendered the lead.
The lead grew remained around five for the rest of the match. This allowed Martin to take his seniors out and allow them to be recognized by the crowd at 23-18. A Radford kill and serve from Sydney Seagraves took the Bears to 25 for the win.
Friday’s win guarantees Mount Airy will finish at least third in the conference. Mount Airy is 6-2 in Northwest 1A competition with matches against Bishop McGuinness (9-0, 7-0 NW1A) and East Surry (7-1, 6-1) remaining.