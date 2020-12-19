Washington living out his dream

Isaac Washington officially becomes a Tennessee Volunteer by signing his NCAA National Letter of Intent. He is joined by his family, pictured from left: back row - Ezekiel King, Gabriel King, Solomon Washington; front row - Isaiah King, Isaac Washington, Stephanie King Washington.
Cory Smith | The News
Isaac Washington celebrates a sack in the 2019 1AA West Regional Final against Mitchell.
East Surry’s coaching staff remains socially distant for a photo with their latest Division-I signee, Isaac Washington.
Isaac Washington celebrates East Surry’s 56-28 win over Tarboro in the 2019 1AA State Championship.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Dreams are what make life worth living.
A young Isaac Washington dreamt of one day creating a better life for his family.
The path was straightforward in thought but not at all in execution, and he knew that. But the reward he sought made all the obstacles in his way seem irrelevant.
Washington’s dream is to play Division-I college football, get a college degree and play in the NFL. Once his mind was set, Washington was willing to go through whatever it took to fulfill his dreams.
The soon to be graduate of East Surry High School took a huge leap forward in accomplishing his dreams on Friday when he signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play college football at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
“Most of all I want to thank God,” Washington said, flanked by his family, friends and coaches inside David H. Diamont Stadium
“I want to thank Coach Lowman for all that he’s done for me,” he said. “I want to thank Coach Marion for taking me to all [those] colleges, and doing everything he did even when he didn’t have to. And for my friends for sticking with me, for pushing me…for never giving up on me.”
“He has a dream and he realized what he had to do,” said Randy Marion, East Surry’s Athletic Director and defensive coordinator for the Cardinal football team.
Marion was a firsthand witness of the work Washington put in during his 2.5 years at East Surry as he developed into a difference-maker on the gridiron. Washington’s combination of size, speed and athleticism made opponents think twice about running to his side.
“It really couldn’t have happened to a better kid,” Marion said. “From the first time we saw him in locker room he’s been so polite, so humble and just an incredible person in general. Even when offers starting pouring in and everyone talked about how good he was, Isaac stayed focused and worked even harder. His family has done a phenomenal job of raising him and teaching him how a young man is supposed to act, both on the field and in classroom.”
This signing is especially meaningful to head coach Trent Lowman because he and Isaac came to East Surry around the same time. Lowman recalls meeting a really big 15-year-old kid that was in the same boat he was as the new face in the locker room.
“I fell in love with Isaac right away,” Lowman said. “He has such a big personality, a huge heart and a big voice.”
Lowman, the 2020 N.C. High School Athletic Association Coach of the Year, described Washington as “determined.” When it was announced that football in North Carolina was being moved to the spring, Washington increased his training regimen since he wouldn’t be around for his senior season.
A lot of what Washington does takes place before the sun rises and late at night according to Lowman.
“His work ethic to come out and do stuff on his own was awesome,” Lowman said.
Coaches would arrive at the school to find Washington already training. He was on the field during the summer and during frigid fall storms.
Washington’s work paid dividends on the field. In two varsity seasons with East Surry, he recorded 191 total tackles, 118 solo tackles, 38 tackles for a loss, 18 sacks and 20 quarterback hurries. He was named Northwest 1A Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.
The Cardinals made back-to-back appearances in the 1AA State Championship, winning in record-setting fashion in 2019.
Offers started pouring in back in May of 2019. Top programs such as Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and, of course, Tennessee were interested in the 6-foot, 3-inch, 268-pound defensive tackle.
The attention never really phased him.
“He doesn’t carry himself over anyone else on our team,” Marion said. “He is part of our team. He’s doing what I expect all our players to do. He just happens to have God-given talent, size and speed.
“Selfishly, I wish he was here playing in the spring. But I’m so excited for his journey moving forward and am immensely proud of him.”
Washington got emotional when giving thanks to everyone that’s helped him along the way. He knows he’s been through a lot to get to this point in his life, and assured the Volunteer family that he is prepared to do even more to live out his dream.
“I worked hard for this,” Washington said. “Like I told my brother earlier today: I don’t need no applause. I know for myself.
”Just know I’m ready to work.”
