It’s all coming together

Lions setter Karlie Gwyn (7) prepares to set a teammate in the third set.
Cory Smith | The News
Ava Utt (10) leaps to tip a ball past an Eagle blocker.
Cory Smith | The News
Millennium coach Angie Cullen speaks with Lion players during a third-set timeout.
Cory Smith | The News
Senior Hailey Stager serves for the Lions during Thursday’s match against Uwharrie Charter Academy.
Cory Smith | The News
“You have to crawl before you can walk, and you have to walk before you can run.”
Angie Cullen knew that Millennium Charter’s first season competing under the umbrella of the N.C. High School Athletic Association wasn’t going to be easy. The Lions would face a new level of competition coming off the most successful season in the program’s very brief history.
Millennium (1-7) does have a win under its belt, and has been a few swings away from a couple more. Some matches, however, have been a trial by fire.
Progress is what head coach Cullen watches for the most, and she’s happy with what she’s seen.
“We are playing some tough teams,” Cullen said after a loss to undefeated Uwharrie Charter on Thursday. “I try to tell them how proud of them I am because they really are getting better. It doesn’t always show in the win column, but they’re getting better.”
The Lions make the leap to the NCHSAA with an incredibly young squad. The roster of 13 players, which is the largest the program has ever seen, consists of three seniors, one junior, two sophomores and seven freshmen.
“Our serve receive tonight consisted of two freshman and a sophomore,” Cullen said. “The game moves really fast at the high school level, so a lot of the girls just didn’t have the experience with hits of that speed. I see them learning how fast the game is. Over time it will slow down for them.”
The team has matured a lot since the season began, Cullen said. They’ve even grown since playing Uwharrie Charter (8-0) a week prior.
Ava Utt helped the Lions to an early lead with a clean kill to start the match. Camryn Seagraves then served Millennium to a 6-1 lead against the No. 20 team in the state.
Uwharrie broke Seagraves’ serving streak to make it 6-2, but Millennium retaliated by scoring once again.
The score had moved to 8-4 when the visiting Eagles finally pieced its offense together. Senior Carter Duggins fired attack after attack at the Lions to give Uwharrie its first lead of the evening.
Uwharrie Charter’s height was a difference maker in the match and particularly in the first set as the Eagles went on a 10-0 run at one point. Millennium has just four players listed at or above 5-feet 6-inches, with only one above 5’10”.
The Eagles have nine players at or above 5’6” and three at or above 5’10”.
“I told the girls that if we could practice height, we would’ve,” Cullen joked.
Instead, the Lions focused on what they could control. Millennium put its focus on being smarter on the court to counter the opponent’s size.
This came in the form of back row attacks and targeting the back corners of Uwharrie’s side of the court.
“We have really worked hard in practice to be more aware of what’s on the other side of the court,” Cullen said. “We can’t just serve to serve it, and can’t just hit to hit it. We have to be smart and find holes on the other side of the court.”
Uwharrie won the first set 25-11 and then jumped out to an 8-2 advantage in the second set. Clara Minix and Caroline Puckett got the Lions back in the game with hits that prioritized placement over power. Madison Marshall then recorded an ace to make it a one-point game.
The attacking unit of the Eagles found its mojo again and led the visitors to a 15-8 lead. Millennium came out of a timeout and scored off an attack from Natalie Cockerham. Cockerham followed up her attack with an ace.
Millennium got more used to digging Eagle attacks. This led to more long rallies that started to go the way of the home team. It wasn’t enough to win the set, however, as Uwharrie won the second set 25-14.
Uwharrie Charter put together one of its best offensive stretches of the night in the third set. With the score tied at 4-4, the Eagles scored 11 of the next 13 points. The lead grew to double digits before Millennium put together consecutive points.
The visiting Lions went on to win the third set 25-13.
Five games remain in the Lions season, with the next being a home match against South Stokes.
Cullen wishes this was a normal season with more matches so the girls could get more experiences playing in game speed. Instead, the Lions have to settle for the shortened season.
Cullen still has some lofty expectations for the young team on this final stretch.
“Of course we would all like to win, which I do think is possible in the games we have left,” Cullen said. “But what I really want to see is us continue to make those smart plays.”
“I can see the them on the floor growing as they play. We have our rotations down, so the next step is to look to the other side of the floor and play smarter.”
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports