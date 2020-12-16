No. 13 Eagles fend off Greyhounds

North Surry’s Aniya Joyce (10) exploded for 27 kills in Tuesday’s loss to Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle junior Lainey Smith serves in a hotly-contested match against North Surry.
Callie Robertson gets low to return a serve in North Surry’s loss to Surry Central.
North Surry’s lone senior Delaney Fulk recorded 44 assists against Surry Central.
Katelyn Patterson receives a serve for the Golden Eagles.
Two heavy hitters slugged it out on the volleyball court Tuesday as North Surry hosted county foe Surry Central.
Each of the first two sets were closely contested, but the Golden Eagles came out as victor both times. Instead of allowing Central to record its sixth 3-0 victory of the season, the Lady Hounds countered by winning the third and fourth sets.
It all came down to the fifth set. North led early on, but Surry Central scored 11 of the last 12 points to win its seventh match of the year.
Final set scores were (NS listed first): 22-25, 22-25, 25-15, 26-24, 8-15
“I’m proud of the girls for mentally coming together tonight,” said Central coach Carrie Bruce. “They figured out ways to lean on each other and come out on top in the end.”
Only two teams have taken sets from the Golden Eagles (7-1), currently ranked No. 13 in the state by MaxPreps, this season. One is the No. 2-ranked Wildcats of West Stokes, and the other is North Surry (4-4).
The Lady Greyhounds took a set from the Eagles in the second match of the season, and went a step further on Tuesday by forcing Central to play all five sets for the first time this year.
There were times early on that Central looked like it might sweep its cross-county foe. In the first two sets, the Eagles had sideout percentages of 63.6% and 69.6%, committed only one serve reception error and often set the pace of the game.
On the other side of the net, North Surry struggled to put a quality run together due to unforced errors. North coach Shane Slate called unforced errors the team’s “Achilles heel,” as the Greyhounds put up double-digits in that category in each of the first two sets.
The young Greyhound squad still managed to keep the score competitive despite constantly giving service back to the visitors.
Then, in the third set, North Surry put everything together. Both the offense and defense were clicking as the Hounds jumped out to a 9-2 lead. Aniya Joyce, Callie Allen and Lane Kyle took sets from Delaney Fulk and fired attacks all night.
“It was just better focus on our part,” Slate said. “We weren’t getting hung up on a mistake we might have made, whether that was serve we missed, an attack error or just being a step slow.”
The shortened season took away the opportunity for North Surry to integrate some of the players that were new to the varsity squad. The team has been forced to learn as they go.
“We have shown progress as the season has moved along,” Slate said. “After that first week of playing West [Stokes] and Surry Central, which turned out to be the two toughest team in the conference, it exposed some of our weaknesses. You can see them getting better each match and how they’re starting to figure things out.”
A focal point of North Surry’s offense was sophomore middle hitter Aniya Joyce. Joyce finished with 27 kills and a hitting percentage of .478. She also made a number of key blocks in the match.
North led by as many as 11 points in the third set before winning 25-15.
“We got frustrated and our emotions took over,” Bruce said. “We could not get a good pass off the serve receive, then we’d get mad and they (North) would run the game for a while.”
Central’s sideout percentage tumbled from close to 70% in the second set to 37.5% in the third. The Eagles were also held to just six kills in the set.
The fourth set saw more back-and-forth play. It became the battle of the hitters as North’s Joyce and Central’s outside hitter Mia McMillen fired shot after shot. McMillen led the Lady Eagles 24 kills on 56 total swings.
“Mia did an awesome job tonight in both the back and front rows,” Bruce said. “We had a lot of hustle from both our setters to create opportunities for our hitters.”
Both sides went through rough stretches from the service line. Central committed five service errors in just the fourth set and 11 on the night.
North Surry had a total of 18 service errors, but also earned 14 aces. Fulk led the way with six aces, followed by Allen with five, Sadie Badgett with two and Bella Jones with one.
“Delaney and Bella have been by far the most comfortable in their position this year because they’ve played it for us before,” Slate said of the Hounds’ setter and libero.
North Surry scored three-straight points down 24-23 in the third set to force a fifth set.
Attacks from Joyce and strong serving from Fulk gave North a 7-4 advantage. The script was flipped when Central’s Ashlyn Hooker began serving as she led the Eagles on an 9-0 run.
McMillen and Jaylyn Templeton exploded for a combined seven kills on 12 attacks in the fifth set. North scored when Central committed its only attack error of the fifth set, but then the Eagles scored the remaining points to win the match.
“We have to learn how to set our own pace,” Bruce said. “That fifth set, it was like we rewound to the first two sets. We need to be able to do that consistently. We’re going to make mistakes, but we have to react better to them. We’re still learning every game.”
“We did overcome some of our struggles and were able to come out on top and I’m thankful for the win.”
The loss drops North Surry to 4-4. The Greyhounds’ only losses have come to the top two teams in the conference, both of which are ranked in the top-20 statewide.
“We’re on our way, it’s just unfortunate that the year so short,” Slate said.
