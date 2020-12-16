Millennium takes boys event

Granite Bear sophomore Audrey Marion finished sixth overall and first for Mount Airy with a 5K time of 26:22.02.
Cory Smith | The News
Millennium Charter sophomore Jacob Smith begins the second lap of the 5,000-meter run at Fisher River Park.
Nataly McCrary finished Tuesday’s 5,000-meter run in 29:34.04.
Leo Chen finished Tuesday’s 5K in 25:35.44 for the Granite Bears.
Caden Ratcliff took fifth in Tuesday’s Fisher River 5K. Ratliff has finished in the top five of all four cross country meets this year.
Mount Airy’s Kancie Tate runs the final stretch of the 5,000-meter run at Fisher River Park.
DOBSON — Bishop McGuinness took the individual gold, but Millennium Charter Academy earned the top team spot in the boys cross country race Tuesday at Fisher River Park.
The Northwest Conference meet featured MCA, Bishop, Mount Airy and North Stokes — with the state governing body limiting races to four teams.
Millennium’s top runner finished fourth, but the overall strength of the team put it ahead of the Granite Bears by several points.
Bishop McGuiness had the top two spots, but only brought four runners to the event, so the Villains were one athlete shy of enough to qualify for team honors. North Stokes brought only one male runner: freshman Seth Emory, who finished third at just under 20:54.
Cesar Gonzalez, MCA, was only about two seconds behind for fourth place, making him the top runner for team scoring.
Mount Airy’s Caden Ratcliff was fifth and second for team scoring at just under 21:30, with MCA’s Calvin Devore about three seconds behind in sixth place.
The Bears’ Bryson Coleman was seventh at 21:45, then Millennium’s Hartley Devore was eighth at 22:09.
After a Bishop runner, MCA’s Nick Johnson rounded out the top 10 at 23:12.
The Lions’ finishers in team rankings were 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 12. The top five count for scores, giving the Lions a 22.
Mount Airy had the finishers 2, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11. The top five equaled 33.
The full results are:
Runner, Grade, School, Time
1. Mitchell DiMond, 9 Bishop McGuinness 19:31.62
2. Noah Goodman, 11 Bishop McGuinness 20:06.46
3. Seth Emory, 9 North Stokes 20:53.83
4. Cesar Gonzalez, 10 Millennium C 20:56.12
5. Caden Ratcliff, 9 Mount Airy 21:29.56
6. Calvin Devore, 11 Millennium C 21:33.02
7. Bryson Coleman, 12 Mount Airy 21:45.09
8. Hartley Devore, 11 Millennium C 22:09.21
9. Thomas Pinder, 9 Bishop McGuinness 23:00.53
10. Nick Johnson, 10 Millennium C 23:12.25
11. Isaac Shipley, 9 Millennium C 23:29.11
12. Max Perry, 10 Mount Airy 23:48.86
13. Reid Perry, 12 Mount Airy 24:04.21
14. Leo Chen, 10 Mount Airy 25:35.44
15. Parker Collins, 12 Mount Airy 25:46.49
16. Matthew Pinder, 11 Bishop McGuinness 26:19.86
17. Jacob Smith, 10 Millennium C 26:58.13
In the girls event, Bishop McGuinness put on a show, taking the top spot by a full two minutes, then winning five of the top seven slots overall.
Sunita Agarwala, a Bishop senior, finished in just under 21:36. Lydia Stevens, a North Stokes junior, was the only non-Villain in the top five, crossing the line in 23:36.
Agarwala’s teammates Monserat Garcia, Caroline Beamon and Darcy Barefoot were the next three finishers.
Mount Airy sophomore Audrey Marion broke that streak for sixth place with a time of 26:22, topping Bishop’s Anna Hirose by 57 seconds.
North Stokes’ Emma Bingman finished in eighth place at 27:44, about 11 seconds ahead of Mount Airy’s Kancie Tate in ninth place.
The Lady Vikings’ Alana Shaw finished off the top 10 at 28:24.
Then came Nataly McCrary of Millennium, and the Bears’ Alex Rose and Kylie James.
Bishop was the only team to race five girls, so it won the team honors by default, even though it also had the top performances.
The full results are:
Runner, Grade, School, Time
1. Sunita Agarwala, 12 Bishop McGuinness 21:35.86
2. Lydia Stevens, 11 North Stokes 23:36.81
3. Monserat Garcia, 11 Bishop McGuinness 24:12.49
4. Caroline Beamon, 9 Bishop McGuinness 24:12.55
5. Darcy Barefoot, 11 Bishop McGuinness 25:59.31
6. Audrey Marion, 10 Mount Airy 26:22.02
7. Anna Hirose, 11 Bishop McGuinness 27:18.99
8. Emma Bingman, 10 North Stokes 27:44.63
9. Kancie Tate, 10 Mount Airy 27:55.32
10. Alana Shaw, 11 North Stokes 28:24.15
11. Nataly McCrary, 10 Millennium C 29:34.04
12. Alex Rose, 10 Mount Airy 34:37.91
13. Kylie James, 10 Mount Airy 34:54.53