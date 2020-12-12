Motsinger, Brown win gold in cross country

East Surry senior Jacob Haywood paces himself on the first lap of the 5000-meter run.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Kancie Tate finished No. 6 overall and No. 2 for Mount Airy in Thursday’s cross country meet.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Riley Hopkins traverses the cross country trail at Fisher River Park.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Granite Bear Parker Collins digs deep to finish out a race at Fisher River Park.
Cory Smith | The News
Millennium’s Ford Holmes cut 35 seconds off his 5K time in the seven days since the Lions’ previous meet.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Kylie James has her eyes on the finish line.
Cory Smith | The News
Hartley Devore had his highest individual finish in cross country this season by placing eighth on Thursday.
Cory Smith | The News
Lion sophomore Nataly McCrary jogs the final stretch of the 5000-meter run.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — A pair of Cardinal runners took home the gold at East Surry’s second meet of the season.
Millennium Charter hosted the meet at Fisher River Park. Joining the Lions was East Surry, Mount Airy and South Stokes.
The meet is a rematch from Nov. 28, which served as the season opener for Mount Airy and East. The top finishers in the 5,000-meter run were mostly the same as well.
Six of the top seven finishers in the November boys race finished in the top seven on Thursday. Runners traded spots within the top seven, but the top finisher — East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger — remained at the top of the standings by a large margin.
Motsinger won November’s race with a time of 18:38.59. This was nearly 90 seconds faster than second place.
Thursday’s margin between first and second was 1:07. Motsinger cut six seconds off his time to capture his second gold medal at 18:32.16.
Cody Lawson of South Stokes was the only other competitor to finish in less than 20 minutes. Lawson took silver by crossing the finish line at 19:39.41. This was an improvement of 1:09 from Nov. 28.
East Surry’s Nicholas Montgomery took third for the second time this season. Montgomery nearly got under the 20-minute mark at 20:06.61, an improvement of 22 seconds.
Motsinger and Montgomery were joined in the top five by another Cardinal, sophomore Dylan Myers. Myers took sixth a few weeks ago, but moved into fourth by trimming 30 seconds off his 5K time.
Hot on Myers’ heels was Mount Airy freshman Caden Ratcliff. Ratcliff cross the finish line only .08 seconds behind Myers. The freshman took second in the first meeting of the four schools.
Cesar Gonzalez is the one new runner in the top seven. The Millennium Charter sophomore finished Thursday’s race 1:12 faster than he did on the same trail two weeks ago.
Gonzalez finished sixth with a time of 20:59.87.
Another Millennium Lion, Calvin Devore, rounded out the top seven. Devore finished fourth the first time these four teams met, but slid down to seventh this time around.
Millennium was the only school to have four runners inside the top-10. However, it was East Surry that took the team competition.
The Cardinals finished with 40 points, with its top five runners finishing at 1, 3, 4, 15 and 17.
Millennium was next at 47 total points with finishes at 6, 7, 8, 10 and 16.
South Stokes finished third with 52 points due to finishes at 2, 11, 12, 13 and 14.
Mount Airy was fourth with 84 points. The Granite Bears finished at 5, 9, 22, 23 and 25.
Full boys results are below:
1. Cooper Motsinger ESHS 18:32.16
2. Cody Lawson SSHS 19:39.41
3. Nicholas Montgomery ESHS 20:06.61
4. Dylan Myers ESHS 20:26.12
5. Caden Ratcliff MAHS 20:26.20
6. Cesar Gonzalez MCA 20:59.87
7. Calvin Devore MCA 21:08.15
8. Hartley Devore MCA 21:40.09
9. Bryson Coleman MAHS 21:41.28
10. Nicholas Johnson MCA 21:57.87
11. Austin Evans SSHS 22:02.85
12. Carson White SSHS 22:07.93
13. Connor Cagle SSHS 22:18.81
14. William Tilley SSHS 22:27.42
15. Jacob Haywood ESHS 22:33.96
16. Ford Holmes MCA 22:43.24
17. Charles Talton ESHS 22:44.05
18. Eric Sorrell MCA 23:09.87
19. Austin Renegar ESHS 23:23.85
20. Chris Rodriguez SSHS 24:16.76
21. Isaac Shipley MCA 24:52.16
22. Max Perry MAHS 25:09.10
23. Reid Perry MAHS 25:09.24
24. Jacob Reigle SSHS 25:50.40
25. Leo Chen MAHS 26:46.00
26. Hunt McMasters ESHS 26:48.58
27. Parker Collins MAHS 27:05.93
East Surry 40- 1, 3, 4, 15 and 17
Millennium 47 – 6, 7, 8, 10, 16
South Stokes 52 – 2, 11, 12, 13, 14
Mount Airy 85 – 5, 9, 22, 23, 25
Like the boys race, the top finishers in the girls 5000-meter run were very similar to the Fisher River race two weeks prior.
Three of the top five finishes stayed the exact same: 1, 2 and 4.
East Surry’s Courtney Brown won her second gold of the year with a 24:02.62 finish. Brown managed to cut 28 seconds off her time from the first meet.
Audrey Marion, a sophomore at Mount Airy, finished in second for the second time this season. Marion also had a third-place finish in a meet against North Stokes, South Stokes and Millennium on Dec. 3.
Marion’s time of 24:35.08 was her fastest official run of the season. It was 41 seconds faster than her silver finish at the season-opener.
South Stokes’ Kera Simmons was the newcomer into the top five as she didn’t compete at the first meet. She finished at 25:20.24 and was followed by two Saura teammates, Gwendolyn Amos-Wall and Alicia Rangel.
South Stokes’ three finishes in the top five helped give the Saura girls a team victory.
Points were adjusted since only South Stokes and East Surry had enough competitors. Because of this, South finished with 24 points. Its top five adjusted finishes were 2, 3, 4, 6 and 9
East Surry’s girls finished with 31 thanks to adjusted finishes at 1, 5, 7, 8 and 10.
Full girls results are below:
1. Courtney Brown ESHS 24:02.62
2. Audrey Marion MAHS 24:35.28
3. Kera Simmons SSHS 25:20.24
4. Gwendolyn Amos-Wall SSHS 27:52.86
5. Alicia Rangel SSHS 28:06.25
6. Kancie Tate MAHS 28:19.00
7. Riley Hopkins ESHS 29:15.71
8. Nataly McCrary MCA 29:22.86
9. Caitlyn Rogers SSHS 31:08.38
10. Natalie Evans MAHS 31:17.86
11. Kylie James MAHS 33:06.65
12. Maria Blakeney ESHS 35:45.18
13. Logan Hedrick ESHS 35:46.15
14. Meghan Giller SSHS 37:33.09
15. Jenna Southern ESHS 38:51.75
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports