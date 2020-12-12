Golden Eagles dive into swim season

Surry Central’s Kayli Grizzell won the girls 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:34.46.
Cory Smith | The News
Abraham Mendez competes in the first leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay for Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Jesse Vaughn speeds through the water in the boys 100-yard fly.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Audrey Poindexter finished first in the girls 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:13.26.
Cory Smith | The News
Isabella Freeman swims her second lap in the girls 400-yard freestyle relay.
Cory Smith | The News
Adam Southard (pictured) and the Surry Central boys relay team finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Abraham Merder powers through the final stretch of the boys 100-yard backstroke.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Surry Central Golden Eagles made their return to the pool on Wednesday by hosting conference opponent Atkins at the Armfield Civic Center.
The environment of the meet was certainly different than that of years past.
With no fans allowed inside the pool area, the races were noticeably quieter than ever before. Everyone not actively swimming or on the starting block in a relay was masked. Those waiting for their turn in a relay had to wait away from the starting block until the person ahead of them enters.
Even with all the new restrictions, the Eagles couldn’t wait to get back in their home pool.
“It’s definitely different: no fans, no cheering, no noise,” said Central head coach Dara Kowalcik. “When they hit the water the normalcy is there if even for a few seconds.”
Atkins won both the girls and boys team competitions. The Camel boys won by a score of 422-347, and the girls won 332.5 to 322.5.
Full results for individual races are below. All races are measured in yards
Girls 200 medley relay
1. Surry Central 2:24.50
Audrey Poindexter, Joanna Arroyo, Kayli Grizzell, Fernanda Camacho
Boys 200 medley relay
2. Surry Central 2:18.23
Daniel Atkins, Abbott Nixon, Brandon Isaacs, Jesse Vaughn
Girls 200 freestyle
3. Freeman, Isabella 3:16.94
4. Delgoto-Perez, Dafne 3:25.06
Boys 200 freestyle
4. Atkins, Daniel 2:53.15
5. Isaacs, Brandon 2:58.68
6. Gonzalez, Isaac 3:13.65
Girls 200 individual medley
2. Grizzell, Kayli 3:00.76
Boys 200 individual medley
3. Nixon, Abbott 2:47.56
4. Hamlin, Tray 3:29.00
Girls 50 freestyle
1. Poindexter, Audrey 30.67
3. Camacho, Fernanda 35.30
Boys 50 freestyle
1. Vaughn, Jesse 27.42
4. Atkins, Daniel 28.50
5. Merder, Abraham 29.06
Girls 100 butterfly
1. Arroyo, Joanna 1:13.26
Boys 100 butterfly
2. Vaughn, Jesse 1:25.75
Girls 100 freestyle
1. Poindexter, Audrey 1:12.19
5. Delgoto-Perez, Dafne 1:28.79
Boys 100 freestyle
4. Hamlin, Tray 1:13.60
5. Southard, Adam 1:18.06
Girls 200 freestyle relay
2. Surry Central 2:25.13
Fernanda Camacho, Dafne Delgoto-Perez, Isabella Freeman, Audrey Poindexter
Boys 200 freestyle relay
2. Surry Central 2:04.48
Jesse Vaughn, Abraham Mendez, Abbott Nixon, Daniel Atkins
Girls 100 backstroke
1. Arroyo, Joanna 1:15.10 (tied with Atkins)
Boys 100 backstroke
3. Merder, Abraham 1:29.32
4. Southard, Adam 1:36.77
Girls 100 breaststroke
2. Camacho, Fernanda 1:41.72
4. Freeman, Isabella 1:59.25
Boys 100 breaststroke
2. Nixon, Abbott 1:20.94
4. Isaacs, Brandon 1:29.63
5. Gonzalez, Isaac 1:41.75
Girls 400 freestyle relay
1. Surry Central 5:28.73
Joanna Arroyo, Dafne Delgoto-Perez, Isabella Freeman, Audrey Poindexter
Boys 400 freestyle relay
2. Surry Central 5:48.03
Abraham Mendez, Adam Southard, Isaac Gonzalez, Trey Hamlin
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith