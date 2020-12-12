Hounds fall to No. 2 Wildcats

Sadie Badgett volleys in an away match at West Stokes on Thursday.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
North Surry’s Lanee Kyle (15) and Callie Robertson (7) attempt to block a Wildcat attack.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Greyhound coach Shane Slate talks with his team during a timeout.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
North Surry’s Delaney Fulk (8) finished with 19 assists in a loss to West Stokes on Thursday.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
KING — North Surry had its four-match winning streak broken on Thursday when the Greyhounds went on the road to face undefeated West Stokes.
The Wildcats (7-0) have been on a tear in the 2020-21 season. West is ranked No. 2 in the state and has only dropped one set in seven matches. North Surry came extremely close to winning two of the sets against the Wildcats in the 25-23, 26-24, 25-16 match.
Thursday’s meeting was the second time North Surry competed against West this season. Their first encounter was the season opener, which took place back on Nov. 17.
The result may have been the same, with West taking all three sets, but a lot has changed for North Surry since then. As previously mentioned, the Greyhounds (4-3) recently won four consecutive games.
This came after losing to No. 2 West Stokes and No. 19 Surry Central (6-1) in the first two matches of the season. Central was ranked as high as No. 3 before losing its only match of the year to West.
North Surry finally had a chance to regroup after facing the two teams atop the Western Piedmont 2A Conference standings. The Hounds got back to .500 with blowout wins against North Forsyth and Carver.
Central got the biggest win of the season so far by besting Forbush, the defending conference champions, on the road in a five-set thriller. Each set was decided by six or fewer points.
North stayed on the road and later defeated Atkins to win its fourth-straight match coming into Thursday’s bout with West.
Even with the loss to the Wildcats, North Surry has reasons to be excited for the second half of WPAC competition.
Sophomore middle hitter Aniya Joyce has emerged as an intimidating force on the Hounds’ front line. Joyce had more than 25% of North Surry’s attacks against the Wildcats, 28-of-101, and more than 50% of the team’s kills, 11-of-20.
Defensively, Joyce led the team with 5-of-8 total blocks.
The Greyhounds young core is also stepping up as the season progresses. North’s three freshmen, Sadie Badgett, Callie Robertson and Khloe Bennett, combined for 35 attacks, two service aces and 12 digs against the Wildcats.
Badgett and Robertson also combined for 38-of-59 serve receptions.
Setter Delaney Fulk leads the team as the lone senior. She recorded 19 assists and handled the ball 87 times against West.
The team is also lead by a mix of returning and first-year varsity juniors. Bella Jones directs traffic as libero, and players like Callie Allen and Lanee Kyle serve as outside hitters that put pressure on the opposition.
One thing North has in its favor for the second half of conference play is home court advantage. The Greyhounds have only played two home games this season (vs. West Stokes and vs. Carver), so five of the team’s seven remaining regular season matches will take place at North Surry.
The first of these home matches is Dec. 15 against Surry Central.
