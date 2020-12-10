Lady Cardinals best Sauras, 3-0

Cardinal freshman Bella Hutchens (10) uses her non-dominant hand to keep a rally alive for East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Emma Brown (16) chooses placement over power as she strategically hits an attack against South Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
Kate Parks (11) gets a running start to get in place for a Hannah Johnston set.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Samarin Kipple (7) and Addy Sechrist (2) wait for a Saura serve in Thursday’s home win.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry improved to 6-0 on the 2020-21 season with its second sweep of South Stokes this week.
The Cardinals traveled to Walnut Cove on Monday and bested the Sauras 25-11, 25-22, 25-21. After defeating Winston-Salem Prep, another Northwest 1A Conference opponent, on Tuesday, South Stokes made the trek to Pilot on Thursday.
East Surry faced heavy resistance in all three sets, but always pulled it out in the end. The Lady Cards won with set scores of 25-16, 25-22, 25-21.
“I thought we did a good job serving tough tonight and that put South Stokes in some tough situations, which allowed us to run our offense,” said Cardinal coach Katelyn Markle. “That was different from Monday’s match; we served a lot harder tonight.”
The Cardinals, ranked No. 8 in the latest MaxPreps poll, fell behind early in each of the first two sets. It wasn’t until scores started getting up into the teens that East would take, and hold, the lead.
This happened as the match opened. East Surry trailed before taking a 14-13 lead that would survive the set. East closed the set on an 11-3 run to win 25-16.
The Sauras (1-5) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in set No. 2. The Lady Cards were bailed out by a pair of service errors early on. In fact, when the score was 7-4 in favor of the visitors, three of East Surry’s points were gifted via service errors.
Hannah Johnston worked to get the Cardinal offense going by placing an attack away from any Saura player to make it 7-5. It wasn’t until East trailed 12-7 that the Cards were able to regroup.
Bella Hutchens crushed an attack that then put her on the service line. She stayed there for the next six points as East closed the gap and then took a 14-12 lead.
With Hutchens serving, Dasia Lambert and Kylie Bruner each recorded blocks beside Kate Parks.
The Cardinals extended that run to 11-2 to turn a five-point deficit into an 18-14 lead. Consistent serving put pressure on the Lady Sauras’ return unit, giving East plenty of time to set its attackers up nicely.
South battled from a 20-14 deficit by scoring six-straight points. The long rallies saw players from both sides of the net diving all over the floor.
East Surry called a timeout at 20-20, and whatever was said during the break worked as the Cards scored the next five points. Parks added to her block total and Emma Brown aced to end the set.
The third set was the only one in which South Stokes never led. Hutchens served the Cards to an early lead. A kill from Lambert increased the lead to 8-4 and triggered a Saura timeout.
The third set never saw a large gap for either team like the previous two. The Cardinal lead remained under a handful except for one instance at 23-17. It was 21-17, but it was a block and kill from Parks that extended the lead to six for the first and only time.
The steady lead was maintained by tactical Cardinal attacks.
“We practiced hitting different spots on offense after we went back and watched film and noticed there were spots they left open that we just didn’t see at the time,” Markle said. “We took advantage of that tonight.”
South Stokes’ last gasp earned three consecutive points, but a service error by the Sauras put the ball back in East Surry’s hands for what would be the final point.
Thursday’s win marked East Surry’s 18th-consecutive victory against South Stokes and the fourth sweep.
“The girls are getting more comfortable playing with each other on the court,” Markle said. “We really clicked tonight. We still have a way to go, but are just taking it one game at a time.
The Cardinals travel to North Stokes on Dec. 15 and No. 4 Bishop McGuinness on Dec. 17.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports