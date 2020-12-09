Golden Eagles soar at cross country meet

Sebastian Sanchez finished Tuesday’s Western Piedmont 2A Conference 5K in 19:56.30.
Lanie Fitzgerald had her first top-3 finish of the 2020-21 season on Tuesday by coming in third.
Central’s Charlie Hernandez puts it into another gear for the last sprint of a 5K.
Hector Morales won his fourth conference 5K of the year on Tuesday, finishing with a time of 17:53.58.
Golden Eagles Wendy Cantor (center) and Brittany Frausto try to build an early lead in Tuesday’s race.
Surry Central’s Ella Priddy finished Tuesday’s 5K in 24:57.42.
DOBSON — Surry Central hosted its second cross country meet of the season at Fisher River Park on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles had another impressive showing as West Stokes, Walkertown and Carver came to town for the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Meet.
Central senior Hector Morales extended his 2020-21 streak of gold medals to four by winning Tuesday’s WPAC 5,000-meter run. If you include non-conference meets, that count increases to five.
Morales outran competition from East Davidson and Central Academy of Technology in a 2.9-mile race over the weekend.
Morales faced stiff competition from West Stokes’ Cameron Knox, who just last week ran an 18:00.4 5K at Veteran’s Park in a meet against North Surry.
The two separated themselves from the pack as the obvious top contenders. Morales pulled ahead and finished the race at 17:53.58 to take first place. This was more than a minute faster than his Dec. 1 5K win at Fisher River.
Knox finished second at 18:10.99. He and Morales were the only two participants to complete the race in less than 19 minutes.
West’s Jacob Adkins and Greg Grasso claimed third and fourth in the race with finishes at 19:04.45 and 19:08.21, respectively.
Central’s Charlie Hernandez rounded out the top-5 with a 19:27.52 performance. This was 23 seconds faster than his time a week prior and also his second top-5 finish of the year.
The Wildcats won the team competition with 25 total points, coming from finishes at 2, 3, 4, 6 and 10.
Central finished second with 33 total points. This came from finishes at 1, 5, 7, 9 and 11.
Walkertown took third with 69 points, coming from finishes at 8, 13, 15, 16 and 17. Carver did not have enough team members to qualify.
Full boys results are below:
1. Hector Morales, SCHS 17:53.58
2. Cameron Knox, WSHS 18:10.99
3. Jacob Adkins, WSHS 19:04.45
4. Greg Grasso, WSHS 19:08.21
5. Charlie Hernandez, SCHS 19:27.52
6. Elijah Bower, WSHS 19:41.95
7. Sebastian Sanchez, SCHS 19:56.30
8. Bryson Milner, WKTN 20:35.36
9. Eddy Osorio-Ramirez, SCHS 20:36.55
10. AJ Moran, WSHS 21:01.21
11. Carter Jones, SCHS 21:14.49
12. Phillip Lowman, WSHS 21:30.64
13. Jacob Flemming, WKTN 24:46.02
14. William Erickson, WSHS 25:23.86
15. Brayden Millner, WKTN 26:02.08
16. Jerimiah McIntyre, WKTN 27:08.00
17. Chris McCorkle, WKTN 27:22.00
18. Kolemyn Poole-Wyman, CHS 32:02.00
Girls results
West Stokes took each of the top two finishes, but Surry Central’s girls won the team competition thanks to five finishes inside the top-8. This included a first-time podium finish for one Golden Eagle.
Sydney Cockerham won the race by nearly a minute, finishing at 22:24.11. Cockerham was followed by teammate Rhyan Sapp at 23:26.92.
Next up was Central’s Lanie Fitzgerald. Before Tuesday, Fitzgerald’s top finish of the year was just off the podium at fourth. She made the leap to bronze by cutting 54 seconds off her time from Dec. 1.
Fitzgerald was just five second behind the second-place finisher, Sapp, at 23:26.92.
The finish line was flooded with Golden Eagles as four of the next five competitors to complete the race were from Surry Central.
Abigail Hernandez finished fourth at 23:51.99, Wendy Cantor went fifth at 24:57.24 and Ella Priddy took sixth at 24:57.42. Brittany Fausto finished eighth to give Central 26 team points.
Full girls results are below:
1. Sydney Cockerham, WSHS 22:24.11
2. Rhyan Sapp, WSHS 23:21.52
3. Lanie Fitzgerald, SCHS 23:26.92
4. Abigail Hernandez, SCHS 23:51.99
5. Wendy Cantor, SCHS 24:57.24
6. Ella Priddy, SCHS 24:57.42
7. Mikayla Nixon, WSHS 25:04.89
8. Brittany Frausto, SCHS 25:12.74
9. Ragan Speer, WSHS 25:23.99
10. Greyson Orr, WSHS 26:24.64
11. Sadie Knox, WSHS 27:09.27
12. Campbell Orr, WSHS 27:35.77
13. Claire Marion, SCHS 30:16.39
