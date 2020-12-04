Golden Eagles fall to No. 2 Wildcats

Central drops first match to Wildcats

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central junior Mia McMillen (3) led the Eagles with 44 attacks in Thursday’s match at West Stokes.

<p>Erica Coe receives a Wildcat serve in a 3-0 loss to West Stokes.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>Central senior Jordan Westmoreland stretches for a block attempt in Thursday’s Western Piedmont 2A Conference match against West Stokes.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>Senior Chelsey Atkins sends a pass sky high on a serve reception.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>Freshman Kylee Schendel recorded a career-high 15 attacks in Surry Central’s match at West Stokes on Thursday.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

KING — Surry Central traveled to King Thursday to take on the only other undefeated team in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference: West Stokes.

In the battle of the unbeatens, West Stokes moved to 6-0 by defeating Central in straight sets (28-26, 25-19, 25-21).

The Lady Golden Eagles and Wildcats came into Thursday’s volleyball match tied for first in the WPAC standings. Every other team in the eight-school conference had at least two losses at that point.

Surry Central entered 4-0 with wins over Atkins, North Surry, Walkertown and Forbush. West Stokes was 5-0 with wins over the four schools Central defeated as well as North Forsyth.

With this win, the Wildcats moved up to No. 2 in the 2A division in the latest MaxPreps rankings on Friday, while Central (4-1) fell to No. 17.

Mia McMillen led the Eagles’ offense 44 of the team’s 91 attacks. McMillen posted 15 kills in the match for 34.1% kills.

Fellow junior Lainey Smith recorded six kills on 11 attacks. Kylee Schendel and Jaylyn Templeton each added five kills, Schendel on 15 attacks and Templeton on seven.

Chelsey Atkins added the team’s final two kills.

Central only committed four service errors on 69 attempts, which ties the 2019 season low. The Eagles had nine service aces, led by Katelyn Patterson with four, Templeton with three and Schendel and Erica Coe with one each.

Patterson and McMillen combined for 39 of the Central’s 61 digs. Templeton added nine of those digs while also racking up 26 of the 30 assists.

Templeton and Smith each had one solo block and two assisted blocks.

Central and West won’t meet again until Dec. 28 when the Wildcats go to Dobson.

Surry Central will travel to North Forsyth on Tuesday, and West Stokes hosts Carver the same day.