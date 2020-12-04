Hounds host WPAC meet at Veterans Park

December 3, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Members of the North Surry girls cross country team wait for the starting gun at Wednesday’s conference meet.

<p>North Surry’s Arturo Valle (left) and Luis Valle keep a steady pace during the first lap of the 5,000-meter run.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>A trio of Lady Greyhounds compete in the third Western Piedmont 2A Conference Meet of the 2020-21 season. Pictured, from left: Maddie Creed, Natalie Slate and Nydia Cabrera.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Isaac Riggs finished second in Wednesday’s 5K with a time of 18:35.1.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Greyhound Salvador Rodriguez (right) races Walkertown’s Bryson Milner to the finish line.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Amelia York won Wednesday’s 5K with a time of 22:22.6.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

A cancelled meet at North Forsyth gave North Surry the chance to host a cross country meet for the third consecutive week.

The Greyhounds hosted West Stokes and Walkertown on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park in the first Western Piedmont 2A Conference meet of the year. The Wildcats faced off again against the Hounds, while this was the first meeting between North Surry and the Wolfpack this year.

Both the first- and second-place finishers in the boys race improved from their previous run at the park.

West Stokes’ Cameron Knox won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 18:00.4. In his first race at the Park, Knox took third (behind runners from Surry Central and Forbush) with a time of 18:13.4.

North Surry’s Isaac Riggs made his third appearance at Veterans Park on Wednesday and has made appearances on the podium the past two.

Riggs finished fifth in the opening race of the season with a time of 19:02.1. He cut nearly 30 seconds off that time seven days later when he completed the 5K in 18:36.2.

Riggs improved once again on Wednesday by taking silver at 18:35.1.

The next three competitors to finish the race came from West Stokes. Greg Grasso took third at 18:40.6, Jacob Adkins finished fourth at 18:50.0 and Elijah Bower finished fifth at 18:52.8.

Jair Gonzalez and Ray Pell finished at sixth and seventh, respectively, before Walkertown’s Bryson Milner became the first member of the Pack to finish at 20:12.5.

The Wildcats took the team competition with 23 total points coming from finishes at 1, 2, 4, 5 and 10. North finished second with 35 points from finishes at 2, 6, 7, 9 and 11.

Walkertown rounded out the field with 68 points. Its top five finishes were 8, 13, 14, 16 and 17.

Full boys results are below:

1. Cameron Knox 18:00.4 West Stokes

2. Isaac Riggs 18:35.1 North Surry

3. Greg Grasso 18:40.6 West Stokes

4. Jacob Adkins 18:50.0 West Stokes

5. Elijah Bower 18:52.8 West Stokes

6. Jair Gonzalez 19:52.0 North Surry

7. Ray Pell 20:06.5 North Surry

8. Bryson Milner 20:12.5 Walkertown

9. Salvador Rodriguez 20:14.6 North Surry

10. AJ Moran 21:12.9 West Stokes

11. Arturo Valle 21:29.5 North Surry

12. Luis Valle 22:15.9 North Surry

13. Jacob Brown 23:07.0 Walkertown

14. Jerimiah McIntyre 23:14.0 Walkertown

15. William Erickson 24:14.5 West Stokes

16. Jacob Flemming 24:32.7 Walkertown

17. Peyton Kowalski 24:44.9 Walkertown

18. Brayden Millner 25:05.7 Walkertown

———

Then came the girls race.

Walkertown did not have any female competitors, so this race consisted of five Greyhounds and seven Wildcats.

North Surry’s Amelia York won her second WPAC meet of the year by completing the 5,000-meter run in 22:22.6. York took second in the conference opener at 22:26.8, and then won the second WPAC meet with a time of 21:58.2.

West Stokes’ Sydney Cockerham finished second in her second appearance at Veterans Park with a time of 22:44.7. The first time around, Cockerham beat York by 0.1 second to take a silver medal.

West’s Rhyan Sapp was the next to finish 42 seconds later. Weatherly Reeves finished just off the podium with a time of 24:15.6.

The team competition went the way of the Wildcats as the next four runners to complete the 5K wore purple uniforms.

West’s top five finishes were 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, while North Surry’s were 1, 4, 9, 11 and 12.

Full girls results are below:

1. Amelia York 22:22.6 North Surry

2. Sydney Cockerham 22:44.7 West Stokes

3. Rhyan Sapp 23:26.4 West Stokes

4. Weatherly Reeves 24:15.6 North Surry

5. Mikayla Nixon 24:57.2 West Stokes

6. Ragan Speer 25:26.2 West Stokes

7. Greyson Orr 26:12.2 West Stokes

8. Sadie Knox 26:13.2 West Stokes

9. Nydia Cabrera 27:54.0 North Surry

10. Campbell Orr 28:34.4 West Stokes

11. Natalie Slate 28:49.8 North Surry

12. Maddie Creed 29:31.6 North Surry

