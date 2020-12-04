No. 5 Cardinals best Bears, 3-1

Gracie Butcher (6) receives a set from teammate Avery Cox in the first set of Thursday’s match against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Calissa Watson prepares to receive a Cardinal serve.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry head coach Katelyn Markle instructs the Lady Cardinals during a third-set timeout.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry senior Dasia Lambert serves in the Cardinals 3-1 win against Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry moved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in Northwest 1A Conference competition with a 3-1 win over Mount Airy Thursday.
“I like what I’m seeing right now with the kids,” said Cardinal coach Katelyn Markle. “I thought we were really in sync tonight. Our passers were in sync with the setters, and the setters were in sync with the hitters.”
The 3-1 win is East Surry’s 14th consecutive victory over Mount Airy. The Granite Bears, who made their season debut Tuesday in a road game against North Stokes, fall to 1-1 on the season.
All four sets were, for the most part, closely contested. The exception was the latter half of the first set in which East Surry scored the last nine points. The final set scores were 25-12 (ES), 25-20 (ES), 25-19 (MA) and 25-19 (ES).
“Consistency is going to be one of our biggest issues,” said Bears coach Jamie Martin. “I think we played well with them in spurts, even in the first two sets. We just need that consistency. There’s a lot of things we haven’t got to work on yet.”
Part of Mount Airy’s strategy was to disrupt East Surry’s system in order to put pressure on the Cardinals’ arsenal on offense.
“When they are in system, they’re a very hard team to beat,” Martin said of the No. 5 ranked team in the division according to MaxPreps. “We’re still trying to improve as a blocking team. As a coach, you just try to limit their options as much as possible.”
Cardinals Bella Hutchens, Dasia Lambert, Kylie Bruner, Emma Brown and Kate Parks rotated up front to keep pressure on Mount Airy. The powerful offense’s constant attacks helped spark the run that led to the first set win.
Mount Airy regrouped in the second set and took a 2-0 lead with Addie Phipps serving. East Surry’s Samarin Kipple later tied the score at 2-2 with an ace of her own.
Brown and Bruner played defense and kept Mount Airy’s attacks to a minimum. This caused the Bears setter, Avery Cox, to try and spread the wealth to throw off the Cardinal blockers.
East Surry’s lead grew to 14-6 at one point in the second set. Granite Bear juniors Kylie Hollingsworth and Amelia Radford helped close the gap with attacks, and Hollingsworth impressed from the service line with an ace.
Mount Airy went on a 7-3 run and made it a 17-13 game. East regained serve on a Mount Airy service error, but the Bears quickly took it back thanks to an attack from Brooke Lankford.
The Bears never got closer than three points away from East in the remainder of the set. At 22-19, Mount Airy was called for a net violation. Bruner and Brown quickly ended the set with a block and a kill to take a 2-0 lead.
East’s energy reached a match high when Hutchens crushed a pair of sets from Hannah Johnston. East took a 3-1 lead, but then Mount Airy would go on its biggest run of the night.
Hollingsworth took the serve from East with a kill in the middle, then Phipps tied the score at 3-3 with an ace. Radford and Lankford sent attack-after-attack from the outside as the Bears went up 8-3.
East Surry regained serve out of a timeout when the Bears committed their only service error of the set. The third set was by far Mount Airy’s best set from the service line.
“We weren’t just serving tough, we were picking our spots,” Martin said. “It’s not a secret. You find an opening and run with it.”
East managed to make it a three-point game at 9-6, but Mount Airy kept its foot on the gas pedal and scored seven of the next eight. East would send attacks over the net like before, but now Bailey Sizemore and Morgan Mayfield were able keep play alive for the Bears to counter.
There was a point in the set when Sizemore took a full-strength attack from Hutchens and, with a loud boom, kept play alive with a dig and brought the Bear bench to its feet.
Mount Airy went on to win the set 25-19.
After trading leads multiple times in the fourth set, East Surry broke a 10-10 tie with four-straight points to force a Bear timeout. The Cards’ synchronization that led East to victories in the first and seconds set had returned.
“We’ve been trying to get Hannah [Johnston] to distribute the ball better, and she really executed tonight,” Markle said. “Part of that credit goes to the back line for having good first passes to set her up.”
Phipps and Radford kept the Bears within a handful of points with attacks from the sides. The biggest Cardinal lead of the set didn’t come until Brown and Lambert fired off back-to-back attacks to make it 21-14.
Mount Airy’s last gasp pulled them within four at 22-18, but East scored three of the next four points to come away with the win.
Mount Airy will make its home debut in a conference match against Bishop McGuinness, the No. 3-ranked team in the division, on Monday.
East Surry is on the road on Monday against South Stokes and then travels to Winston-Salem Prep on Tuesday.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports