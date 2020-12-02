North Surry wins third-straight in five-set thriller

December 1, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Delaney Fulk (8) and Aniya Joyce (10) leap for a block in an away match versus Forbush.

<p>Greyhound freshman Callie Robertson tosses up to serve in Tuesday’s match at Forbush.</p> <p>Kristian Russell | The Yadkin Ripple</p>

Greyhound freshman Callie Robertson tosses up to serve in Tuesday’s match at Forbush.

<p>Kyra Stanley had two aces in North Surry’s 3-2 win over Forbush on Tuesday.</p> <p>Kristian Russell | The Yadkin Ripple</p>

Kyra Stanley had two aces in North Surry’s 3-2 win over Forbush on Tuesday.

EAST BEND — North Surry volleyball improved to 3-2 on the season with a 3-2 win over Forbush.

The five-set thriller marks the Lady Greyhounds third-straight win after opening the season with losses to West Stokes and Surry Central.

North won the first, third and fifth sets in Tuesday’s match, with final set scores of 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13.

Aniya Joyce and Lane Kyle led the Greyhounds’ attacking effort with 26 of the team’s 44 total kills. Joyce led the way with 15, followed by Kyle with 11, Sadie Badgett with six, Delaney Fulk and Kyra Stanley with four, Callie Robertson with three and Callie Allen with one.

North’s serving was both an advantage and a hindrance at times. The Greyhounds did finish with 14 aces, led by Fulk with five and Badgett with three, but the team also committed 17 service errors.

Robertson and Bella Jones led North Surry’s back line with a combined 40 digs. Jones also added six assists.

Fulk finished with 22 assists for the Lady Hounds.

North Surry can win its fourth game in a row when it travels to Atkins (1-2) on Thursday.