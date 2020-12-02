Lady Bears win opener against N. Stokes

December 1, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Jamie Martin leads the Lady Bears to a 3-1 victory over North Stokes in his first match as Mount Airy’s head coach.

<p>Mount Airy senior Avery Cox spreads the love from the setter position in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over North Stokes.</p>

DANBURY — Mount Airy made its long-awaited debut on the volleyball court Tuesday in a 3-1 conference win over North Stokes.

The Lady Bears (1-0) seemed unaffected by the two-week delay, coming out of the gate hot. Mount Airy won the first two sets 25-9 and 25-16 without ever falling behind.

Hitting errors cost the Lady Bears in the third set and the host Vikings (2-3) capitalized. North Stokes won the third set 25-20.

Mount Airy overcame an early deficit in the fourth set to win 25-18 and start its season with a win in the Northwest 1A Conference.

“I think for a first match of the year the girls did a good job of persevering and playing well together given the limited amount of practices we’ve had,” said first-year Bears coach Jamie Martin. “There was a little bit of nervous jitters in that first set, but the senior leadership really helped calm people down.”

In addition to not having many practices to get to know one another, the players also had to adjust to a new coach close to the start of the season. The first match was a test for the new-look Granite Bears, and Martin believes they passed.

“I’m just getting familiar with them just as they are getting familiar with me and how I coach,” he said.

The boost in chemistry was assisted by three seniors with plenty of experience on the varsity squad: Bailey Sizemore, Avery Cox and Brooke Lankford.

Each member of the senior trio played significant minutes in the win. All three had strong serving performances, and Cox’s work as setter allowed for the Bears to run a balanced offense.

Mistakes really didn’t become a big factor for the Bears until the third set. Already up two sets to none, Mount Airy started the set down 5-0.

Mount Airy battled back by keeping rallies long and forcing North Stokes to make mistakes. The Bears eventually took a 13-12 advantage and went back-and-forth until the score was tied at 19-19.

However, North Stokes scored the next four points and six of the next seven to win the set 25-20.

The Bears were down 2-0 in the fourth set before Cox’s serving led the visitors on an 8-0 run. The lead grew to eight before North Stokes rallied to cut the score to 19-17. Instead of folding, Mount Airy regrouped and, like North in the third set, scored six of the next seven points to win the set and the match.

Mount Airy continues its current road trip on Thursday against East Surry (2-0).

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith