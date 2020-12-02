Mount Airy High School hires Patrick O’Neal as athletic trainer

He will serve as athletic trainer

Patrick O’Neal

Mount Airy High School announced the hiring of Patrick O’Neal as the school’s new athletic trainer.

O’Neal is a certified athletic trainer through the National Athletic Trainers’ Association and works in the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Sports Medicine Department.

The Dobson native joined the Sports Medicine Department in 2014 after spending five years at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., as an assistant athletic trainer. There, he worked primarily with football as well as track and field and cross country.

Prior to Wofford, O’Neal spent two years as a graduate assistant athletic trainer at the Citadel, where he worked with football along with baseball, basketball, track and field and cross country.

O’Neal earned a bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University in 2008 and a master’s from the Citadel in 2010. While a student, he worked for two years with wrestling and women’s soccer.

He and his wife, Katy, have three children: Langston Alexander, Landri Brooks and Tinsley Jean.

