Morales wins gold at Fisher River

December 1, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith

Surry Central senior Hector Morales won his third gold medal of the season in a conference meet on Tuesday.

<p>Golden Eagle freshman Ella Priddy took fifth in the girls 5000-meter run with a time of 24:13.62.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Abigail Hernandez led all Surry Central girls with a 5K time of 23:03.53.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Carter Jones prepares for the final stretch of Tuesday’s race at Fisher River Park.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Central’s Lanie Fitzgerald gathers momentum as she runs downhill toward the finish line.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

DOBSON — Surry Central’s Polar Bear Meets are usually reserved for the indoor track season.

Since COVID-19 cancelled the indoor track season and pushed cross country season back, the Eagles essentially hosted a Polar Bear Meet at Fisher River Park on Tuesday.

Temperatures dropped into the 30s for Central’s first home meet of the 2020-21 season. Carver, Atkins and Forbush joined the Golden Eagles in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference meet.

Central senior Hector Morales earned his third gold medal of the short season with another strong race on Tuesday. The Golden Eagle set the bar with a 19:04.91 finish.

The only other competitor close to Morales was teammate Eddy Osorio-Ramirez, who crossed the finish line at 19:13.06. Osorio-Ramirez has steadily climbed onto the podium after finishing 10th in the first race of the year. He improved to bronze in the second WPAC 5K and then silver in Tuesday’s race.

Atkins High School had competitors finish third and fourth in the 5,000-meter run. Ethan Hall was 10 seconds behind Osorio-Ramirez at 19:23.91, and Camel freshman Will Downs was nine seconds behind his teammate at 19:32.15.

Only two other student-athletes finished the 5K in less than 20 minutes. Forbush’s Christian Furno took fifth at 19:46.81, and Surry Central’s Charlie Hernandez finished sixth at 19:50.34.

The Eagles won the team portion of the event with a total of 24 points. Central’s top five finishes came at 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8.

Atkins was next with 37 points thanks to finishes at 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11. Forbush took third with 67 points, and Carver didn’t have enough participants to qualify.

Full boys results are:

1. Hector Morales SCHS 19:04.91

2. Eddy Osorio-Ramirez SCHS 19:13.06

3. Ethan Hall ATKS 19:23.91

4. Will Downs ATKS 19:32.15

5. Christian Furno FBSH 19:46.81

6. Charlie Hernandez SCHS 19:50.34

7. Sebastian Sanchez SCHS 20:15.59

8. Carter Jones SCHS 20:27.31

9. Zeeshawn Hasnain ATKS 20:27.53

10. Gavin Bramer ATKS 20:39.47

11. Lucus O’Neal ATKS 20:51.34

12. Quetzal Kuppinger ATKS 20:55.59

13. Chance Hackenbruch ATKS 21:08.15

14. Jonah Keen FBSH 22:19.66

15. Ethan Snow FBSH 22:30.53

16. Cranford Raper ATKS 22:48.25

17. Jaysen Smith FBSH 23:31.50

18. Troy Boland ATKS 23:35.06

19. Jaxson Gray FBSH 24:16.34

20. Jackson Gentry FBSH 24:16.75

21. Miles Fowler SCHS 25:03.44

22. Kolemyn Poole-Wyman CRVR 34:57.88

Forbush senior Bianca Gonzalez won the girls race by a considerable margin. Gonzalez took gold with a time of 21:39.06.

Surry Central’s Abigail Hernandez earned her second-consecutive podium appearance with back-to-back second-place finishes in WPAC meets.

Hernandez led the Eagles again with a time of 23:03.53 on Tuesday.

The next Golden Eagles to finish were Ella Priddy and Lanie Fitzgerald. Priddy took fifth at 24:13.62, and Fitzgerald took sixth at 24:20.

The Lady Falcons won the team competition with 25 points and Central took second with 30.

Forbush’s top five finishes for points were different than actual finishes since Atkins didn’t have enough for the team competition.

The Falcons earned points at 1, 3, 6, 7 and 8, while Central’s did so at 2, 4, 5, 9 and 10.

Full girls results are below:

1. Bianca Gonzalez FBSH 21:39.06

2. Abigail Hernandez SCHS 23:03.53

3. Mariana Becerra AHS 23:17.06

4. Lorena Mendoza FBSH 23:29.81

5. Ella Priddy SCHS 24:13.62

6. Lanie Fitzgerald SCHS 24:20

7. Darlene Valverde FBSH 24:26.44

8. Chezney Norman FBSH 24:28.59

9. Veronica Sherman AHS 24:47.38

10. Sarah Wiendhoft FBSH 25:05.97

11. Brittany Frausto SCHS 25:24.34

12. Haley (Jordan) Mclean AHS 25:29.15

13. Wendy Cantor SCHS 26:05.72

14. Ashley Wang AHS 26:38.59

15. Vianey Cortez FBSH 28:07.41 11

16. Aliana Senter FBSH 29:44.97 12

17. Claire Marion SCHS 30:02.41

