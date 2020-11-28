Cardinal duo wins at Fisher River

November 28, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

In East Surry’s first cross country meet of the year, junior Cooper Motsinger finished first with a time of 18:38.59.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

<p>Courtney Brown won the girls 5,000-meter run at Tuesday’s cross country meet with a time of 24:30.93.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Millennium Charter’s Nataly McCrary took third at Tuesday’s cross country meet at Fisher River park.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Audrey Marion opened cross country season with a second-place finish against Millennium Charter, East Surry and South Stokes.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>After missing Millennium’s first meet, Calvin Devore had a strong performance in Tuesday’s meet that earned him a fourth-place finish.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Granite Bear senior Natalie Evans fights through the pain at Fisher River Park.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>East Surry senior Nicholas Montgomery sprints the final stretch of Tuesday’s 5000-meter run.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Mount Airy freshman Caden Ratcliff took second in his first high school cross country race.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

It was East Surry that shined as Millennium Charter Academy hosted its second cross country meet of the year on Tuesday.

The meet served as the season opener for half the field. Both East Surry and Mount Airy were officially running for the first time, while Millennium Charter and South Stokes each competed the week prior.

East Surry showed no signs of rust as Cardinal competitors won both the boys and girls 5,000-meter run at Fisher River Park. Cooper Motsinger won the boys race and Courtney Brown won the girls.

Motsinger, a junior, was the only competitor to finish the 5K in less than 20 minutes. His finish at 18:38.59 was almost 90 seconds faster than the next runner to cross to finish line.

Mount Airy freshman Caden Ratcliff took silver in his first high school race. Ratliff was just over the 20-minute mark at 20:04.81.

Another Cardinal, senior Nicholas Montgomery, rounded out the podium. Montgomery crossed the finish line at 20:28.82 to take third place.

Millennium’s Calvin Devore competed in his first race of the year on Tuesday. Devore missed the first Millennium meet due to injury. He had a strong comeback on Tuesday, finishing fourth at 20:43.91.

South Stokes senior Cody Lawson rounded out the top five at 20:48.64.

Motsinger’s win anchored an East Surry team win. The Cardinals won with 40 points thanks to finishes at 1, 3, 6, 12 and 18.

South Stokes took second with 45 points, recording finishes at 5, 7, 9, 10 and 14.

Mount Airy was third with 63 points. The Bears top five finished at 2, 8, 16, 17 and 20.

Millennium finished fourth with 72 points, finishing at 4, 11, 13, 19 and 25.

Full boys results are below:

1. Cooper Motsinger 18:38.59 East Surry

2. Caden Ratcliff 20:04.81 Mount Airy

3. Nicholas Montgomery 20:28.82 East Surry

4. Calvin Devore 20:43.91 Millennium

5. Cody Lawson 20:48.64 South Stokes

6. Dylan Myers 20:56.88 East Surry

7. Nathan Grogan 21:37.37 South Stokes

8. Bryson Coleman 21:46.24 Mount Airy

9. Connor Cagle 22:01.14 South Stokes

10. Austin Evans 22:07.06 South Stokes

11. Cesar Gonzalez 22:11.35 Millennium

12. Jacob Haywood 22:24.70 East Surry

13. Ford Holmes 22:29.25 Millennium

14. William Tilley 23:18.88 South Stokes

15. Carson White 23:25.47 South Stokes

16. Reid Perry 24:33.59 Mount Airy

17. Max Perry 24:41.59 Mount Airy

18. Carson Simmons 25:03.75 East Surry

19. Isaac Shipley 25:26.48 Millennium

20. Parker Collins 26:20.61 Mount Airy

21. Travis Watson 26:35.79 East Surry

22. Wyatt Hart 26:45.92 East Surry

23. Leo Chen 27:53.54 Mount Airy

24. Jacob Reigle 27:54.04 South Stokes

25. Jacob Smith 28:35.11 Millennium

Team points were not counted for the girls race due to none of the four teams having more than four competitors.

One girl from each school finished in the top four.

East Surry’s Courtney Brown won the race with a time of 24:30.93, which was 45 seconds faster than the second-place finisher Audrey Marion. Marion, a Granite Bear sophomore, crossed the line at 25:16.45.

A few minutes passed before the next competitor completed the 5K. The next girl to finish was Nataly McCrary. The Millennium sophomore finished at 28:08.37 to round out the podium.

South Stokes junior Gwendolyn Amos-Wall took fourth at 28:29.72, and East Surry’s Riley Hopkins rounded out the top five by finishing at 30:25.59.

Full girls results are below:

1. Courtney Brown 24:30.93 East Surry

2. Audrey Marion 25:16.45 Mount Airy

3. Nataly McCrary 28:08.37 Millennium

4. Gwendolyn Amos-Wall 28:29.72 South Stokes

5. Riley Hopkins 30:25.59 East Surry

6. Alicia Rangel 30:35.83 South Stokes

7. Natalie Evans 32:08.91 Mount Airy

8. Alex Rose 32:46.17 Mount Airy

9. Kylie James 33:04.98 Mount Airy

10. Maria Blakeney 36:39.33 East Surry

11. Logan Hedrick 36:46.10 East Surry

12. Meghan Giller 40:54.85 South Stokes