Lady Cards sweep North Stokes

November 26, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

East Surry now 2-0 in 2020

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry junior Kylie Bruner anticipates a Viking serve in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over North Stokes.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Dasia Lambert recorded a team-high 11 kills in a win over North Stokes.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Dasia Lambert recorded a team-high 11 kills in a win over North Stokes.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>East Surry freshman Bella Hutchens sends an attack over the net with the tips of her fingers.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

East Surry freshman Bella Hutchens sends an attack over the net with the tips of her fingers.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Cardinal libero Samarin Kipple was on fire from the service line against North Stokes, finishing with four aces.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Cardinal libero Samarin Kipple was on fire from the service line against North Stokes, finishing with four aces.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>East Surry’s Kate Parks (11) and Cadence Lawson (8) leap for a block attempt.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

East Surry’s Kate Parks (11) and Cadence Lawson (8) leap for a block attempt.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Kate McCraw tallied 11 of East Surry’s 29 assists against North Stokes on Tuesday.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Kate McCraw tallied 11 of East Surry’s 29 assists against North Stokes on Tuesday.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The 2020-21 volleyball season looks a lot different than seasons past for East Surry.

This year’s Lady Cardinals have a new head coach and a host of new starters/role players filling the spots of seven graduating players. This in itself would be a challenge, but adding in the delayed start and uncertainty moving forward thanks to COVID-19 adds an additional degree of difficulty.

However, not everything is different.

It will be a while before East Surry can even begin to think about extending the school’s streak of four-consecutive regular season conference championships and seven-consecutive conference tournament championships. The Cards did extend another win streak in Tuesday’s home opener.

A 3-0 sweep of North Stokes gave East its 41st-straight win in Northwest 1A competition. The match moved the Cards to 2-0 on the season.

“This was a good team win for us,” said East coach Katelyn Markle. “We’ve got a long way to go to get where we want to be, but you could see everything coming together at times. I’m really excited to see the girls continue growing as we move forward.”

The 25-19, 25-17, 25-16 sets gave East its 10th-straight win over the Vikings (2-2). North Stokes looked like it might make a comeback in both the second and third sets, but the Cards held on each time.

At the beginning, attacks from North senior Leanna Harbour combined with a slow start from the Cardinals saw the Vikings take a 6-3 lead. This would be North Stokes’ only lead of the first set as attacks from East’s Cadence Lawson brought the Cardinals back within one.

Samarin Kipple served East Surry to its first lead of the night with a trio of aces, triggering a timeout by the visitors. Bella Hutchens’ attacks helped the lead grow to 11-7.

East led the rest of the set but never ran away with the score. North stayed within three points at all times. The back row of Alex Puckett, Skylar Amos and Sami Bennett kept rallies alive for the Vikes by chasing down attacks left and right.

The lead was cut to 20-19 before East Surry went on a 5-0 run to close out the first set.

After starting out to a 2-1 deficit, Kylie Bruner’s strong serving led the Cards on another 5-0 run to force a Viking timeout. Maddy Fields recorded a kill for the Vikings out of the timeout to break up the run, but then East scored the next five points to go up 12-3.

Part of what made the Cardinals so dangerous was the ability to use multiple attackers. Markle was pleased with the attacking effort across the board and highlighted senior Dasia Lambert specifically as having a great performance.

“Dasia really stepped it up tonight,” Markle said. “That whole front line had a good night.”

Lambert led the Cardinals with 11 total kills, followed by nine from Hutchens, seven from Kate Parks, five from Bruner, four from Emma Brown and three from Lawson.

East Surry’s biggest lead of the night to that point came at 24-14. Despite being down 10 on set point, North Stokes kept fighting and won three points in a row to make East sweat just a bit before the set ended.

North Stokes scored first in the third set just as they had in each of the previous two. The lead was short-lived, however, as East jumped ahead 5-3 when Kate McCraw approached the service line. By the time McCraw eventually stopped serving, the score was 14-3.

The Cardinal lead grew to its largest of the night at 19-5. East took its foot off the pedal, and North Stokes took advantage, scoring the next five points and 10 of the next 13.

“We have to learn how to keep our play consistent and keep our energy high no matter what the score is,” Markle said. “We have a lot of youth, and something like that just comes with time.”

East eventually closed the match out by scoring three of the next four points to secure its first conference win of the season.

The Cardinals and Vikings both return to the court on Dec. 1. East Surry will host Bishop McGuinness (4-0) and North Stokes will host Mount Airy (0-0).

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith