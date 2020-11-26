York, Morales win gold at second WPAC meet

November 26, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Amelia York won the girls 5,000-meter run on Tuesday with a time of 21:58.2.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Boys 5000-meter runner-up Isaac Riggs (background) races to catch up to eventual winner Hector Morales (foreground) of Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Boys 5000-meter runner-up Isaac Riggs (background) races to catch up to eventual winner Hector Morales (foreground) of Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>A congregation of Golden Eagles take off from the starting line at Veteran’s Park.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

A congregation of Golden Eagles take off from the starting line at Veteran’s Park.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Ray Pell (243), Sebastian Sanchez (253), Charlie Hernandez (249) and Jair Gonzalez (140) jockey for position.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Ray Pell (243), Sebastian Sanchez (253), Charlie Hernandez (249) and Jair Gonzalez (140) jockey for position.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central’s Carter Jones finished Tueday’s 5K with a time of 20:13.5.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Carter Jones finished Tueday’s 5K with a time of 20:13.5.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Lady Greyhound Weatherly Reeves’ 5K time of 23.32.4 is more than 30 seconds faster than her time at last week’s race.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Lady Greyhound Weatherly Reeves’ 5K time of 23.32.4 is more than 30 seconds faster than her time at last week’s race.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Central’s Claire Marion pushes through the final lap of Tuesday’s 5,000-meter run.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Central’s Claire Marion pushes through the final lap of Tuesday’s 5,000-meter run.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Luis Valle rounds a corner of the Veteran’s Park cross country track at Tuesday’s Western Piedmont 2A Conference meet.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Luis Valle rounds a corner of the Veteran’s Park cross country track at Tuesday’s Western Piedmont 2A Conference meet.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry hosted its second cross country meet of the year at Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday.

The Western Piedmont 2A Conference meet took place exactly seven days after the Greyhounds and Surry Central Golden Eagles’ first meet, which also took place at Veterans Park.

Last week’s meet gave the student-athletes their first test after the long COVID-19 layoff, while the second meet measured the level of progress made by each athlete.

The second WPAC competition featured North Surry, Surry Central and Carver, which had one competitor.

North Forsyth was originally scheduled to take part as well but did not participate.

The boys race saw a repeat champion from the first meet. Surry Central’s Hector Morales took gold for the second time this season with a 5,000-meter time of 18:14.5.

Morales’ time was actually slower than his initial performance that was under the 18-minute mark. This, combined with a much-improved race from the eventual runner-up, Isaac Riggs, made for a compelling conclusion.

Riggs chopped nearly 30 seconds off his 5K time in a week’s time. Riggs was the fastest Greyhound in the first WPAC meet with a time of 19:02.1. This was good enough for fifth overall in the meet against Central, West Stokes and Forbush.

Riggs’ trailed Morales for most of the race but stayed close behind. Riggs ended up finishing at 18:36.2 to capture the silver medal.

Central’s Eddy Osorio-Ramirez had one of the best one-week turnarounds of any competitor. Osorio-Ramirez finished third with a time of 18:53.3, an improvement of 43 seconds.

Surry Central’s boys won the team portion of the meet by a score of 22-33. The Eagles’ top five finishes were 1, 2, 4, 6 and 8.

North Surry was the only other squad to have at least five competitors, thus taking second by default over Carver’s one participant. The Greyhounds’ top five finished at 2, 5, 7, 9 and 10.

Final boys results are below:

1. Hector Morales 18:14.5 Surry Central

2. Isaac Riggs 18:36.2 North Surry

3. Eddy Osorio-Ramirez 18:53.3 Surry Central

4. Charlie Hernandez 19:02.0 Surry Central

5. Ray Pell 19:17.2 North Surry

6. Sebastian Sanchez 19:32.2 Surry Central

7. Jair Gonzalez 20:02.5 North Surry

8. Carter Jones 20:13.5 Surry Central

9. Salvador Rodriguez 20:43.0 North Surry

10. Arturo Valle 21:50.9 North Surry

11. Luis Valle 22:20.7 North Surry

12. Jermaine May 24:10.9 Carver

13. Miles Fowler 24:14.0 Surry Central

The girls race was up next and also featured numerous improvements across the board.

One of the more notable performances came from the meet’s winner, North Surry’s Amelia York. York took third in the first WPAC meet that came down to a photo finish. She was only 0.1 second out of second place.

York’s time of 22:26.8 improved by nearly 29 seconds as she won her first gold medal of the year at 21:58.2. York’s victory was a decisive one of 56 seconds.

Central’s Abigail Hernandez took second in the race after taking fourth overall a week ago. Hernandez went from a 23:16.0 time to 22:52.8 to capture the silver medal.

It was another 40 seconds before third-place finisher Weatherly Reeves crossed the finish line. Reeves improved her time from 24:04.6 to 23:32.4.

Surry Central’s girls won the team portion of the event just by showing up. The race of only 10 girls featured six Golden Eagles and just four Greyhounds.

Final girls results are below:

1. Amelia York 21:58.2 North Surry

2. Abigail Hernandez 22:52.8 Surry Central

3. Weatherly Reeves 23:32.4 North Surry

4. Lanie Fitzgerald 23:39.2 Surry Central

5. Ella Priddy 24:00.2 Surry Central

6. Brittany Fausto 25:56.6 Surry Central

7. Wendy Cantor 26:03.2 Surry Central

8. Nydia Cabrera 27:33.1 North Surry

9. Natalie Slate 29:10.9 North Surry

10. Claire Marion 29:47.8 Surry Central

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith