Local fisherman catches big brook trout

March 17, 2019
St. Patrick’s Day
It will be a great day for the Irish and Monday will be a great day to plant a row of a bed of Irish potatoes. They should be planted before the first day of spring because they require at least 100 days to produce a harvest.
Christmas plants now?
This is the time of year to prepare preparing Christmas cactus and ferns for their move outside next month. They are green and glorious in the sunny living room. They receive a shot of liquid fertilizer twice a month and a fresh drink of water every week. The panda and asparagus fern must be trimmed once a month. Around the middle of April, they will be ready for spring, summer, and early autumn on the deck and porch where they can enjoy plenty of warmth, sun, and rain.
Start perennials in March
Perennials are wonderful additions to porches and decks because they provide year-round color and foliage. They provide beauty in every season of the year. Most hardware’s, nurseries, and garden departments feature perennial plants of candytuft, veronica, coral bells, bugleweed, dusty miller, red hot poker, phlox, thrift, columbine, dianthus, forget-me nots, sweet William, white daisy, and American bee balm.
Buy a fine textured quality potting mix and start a few containers of favorite perennial flowers during March and April. You will reap huge benefits and beauty in all four seasons of the year.
Water Wand a must
A water wand with multiple settings that produces “shower,” “stream,” “mist,” and “spray” modes is a great investment that irrigates without wasting water. It places the right amount of water exactly where you want it. A good wand with adjustable settings costs around twelve to fifteen dollars and they also have a cut-off lever.
Broccoli, cabbage early plants
Broccoli and cabbage plants perform well in early spring. Cool soil in early spring causes broccoli and cabbage plants to thrive and grow quickly before warm nights of the month of May arrive.
You can purchase cabbage plants such as Early Dutch round, Stone head, and Jersey Wakefield. Good broccoli choices are Bonanza, Green Comet, Packman, and Premium Crop. Set plants 18 to 24 inches apart and hill soil up on each side of the furrow.
Other cool weather veggies
The cool weather vegetable growing list is long and productive. This season lasts from early March until early May. During the season, cool weather vegetables of cabbage, broccoli, spring onion sets, Irish potatoes, kale, mixed greens, mustard greens, Alaska Garden peas, lettuce, radish, carrots, cauliflower, and curly mustard are all available. Anytime this month when the soil is workable, all the above vegetables can be sown and planted with good results.
March snow?
Yes, there can possibly be a snow or two during March. Even if we have any snow, it should not have any effect on cool weather crops sown from seed or plants that are set out. A snow during March will add nutrients to the garden plot as well as provide extra moisture that will soak deep into the garden plot.
Plant early June peas
As we reach mid-March, there is still plenty of time to sow a row of English garden peas for early June harvest. You can choose from Alaska, Green Arrow, Wando, and Snowbird. A pound of seed will plant a 50-foot row. They have a maturity date of around 60 days and will reach harvest stage long before time to plant the warm season vegetables. Cover seed in the furrow with a layer of peat moss before hilling soil on each side of the furrow.
A little garden color
The royal colors of purple and lavender adorn the edge of the garden as American violets make their early spring appearance. Their flowers stand out in contrast to their glossy heart-shaped leaves. For beauty in a container, dig up a clump of violets and place in a container of potting soil for special year-round color and beauty.
St. Patrick’s Day Green
Most garden departments during the week before Saint Patrick’s Day sell pots of shamrocks. These plants resemble large clovers and are kelly green in color. They will make a great centerpiece for the kitchen table and will add extra green to the home for the remainder of winter’s days. It will certainly receive a lot of positive comments. A pot usually cost less than five dollars.
Not too late for onions
Onion sets for spring are still available and can be sown during the first half of the month of March. You can choose from yellow, white, or red sets. Plant three inches apart in a three or four-inch furrow and place sets about two or three inches apart. Cover the bottom of the furrow with a layer of peat moss, plant sets, and cover with another layer of peat moss. Before covering the furrow with soil, tamp it down with a hoe blade.
Beautiful perennials
The Forget-Me-Not is the most wonderful of all perennials. One reason for its splendor is the bright blue flowers it produces. You can buy a pot of Forget-Me-Nots and transplant it to a larger container, or you can buy a packet of Forget-Me-Nots and start a few from seed. Transfer the seedlings to containers.
Lettuce, anyone?
A row or bed of mint crisp green lettuce is a great way to welcome spring to your garden plot. You can choose from a dozen or more varieties and packets at Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, or your local hardware store. Some choices are Iceberg, Grand Rapids, Black-Seeded Simpson, Buttercrunch, Green Ice, Oakleaf, Red Sails, and a host of others.
Dig a shallow furrow, sprinkle the seeds, cover with a layer of peat moss, and then cover with another layer of soil on both sides of the furrow. After they sprout, apply a drink of liquid Alaska Fish Emulsion mixed with a proper amount of water in a sprinkling can.
Full Worm Moon
The full worm moon will be rising after sunset on Wednesday, March 20. It is fitting because this is also the day that spring arrives with its vernal equinox, even though Thursday, March 21, is the first full day of spring.
With the name “worm moon,” we can celebrate the activity of beneficial earthworms as they work their way back into the garden plot from their deep Earth winter cover to warming soil.