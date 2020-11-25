Lady Eagles improve to 3-0

November 24, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

Central one of two undefeated WPAC teams

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s Jaylyn Templeton (5) blocks an attack from Walkertown’s Madison Minga-Perry.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Golden Eagle senior Jordan Westmoreland with parents Randy and Kelly.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Golden Eagle senior Jordan Westmoreland with parents Randy and Kelly.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Golden Eagle senior Chelsey Atkins with parents James and Michele.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Golden Eagle senior Chelsey Atkins with parents James and Michele.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Jordan Westmoreland (16) sends an attack past a Wolfpack blocker.</p> <p>Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to the News</p>

Jordan Westmoreland (16) sends an attack past a Wolfpack blocker.

Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to the News

<p>Chelsey Atkins led the Golden Eagles at the service line with a trio of aces.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Chelsey Atkins led the Golden Eagles at the service line with a trio of aces.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Lainey Smith (6) had six kills on 13 attacks in Monday’s 3-0 win over Walkertown.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Lainey Smith (6) had six kills on 13 attacks in Monday’s 3-0 win over Walkertown.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — Surry Central came out Monday and put on a show to honor its two senior players.

Though Senior Night is traditionally reserved for the final home game of the season, the Lady Eagles went ahead and honored Jordan Westmoreland and Chelsey Atkins given the uncertain future of high school sports.

Westmoreland and Atkins were recognized before the start of Monday’s match against Walkertown. Each girl was showered with gifts and flowers and later earned the gift of their third win of the season in as many tries.

Atkins, an outside hitter and defensive specialist, has played four years of volleyball for the Eagles.

“Chelsey is a great person and athlete and is wonderful to coach,” said Central coach Carrie Bruce. “She has made great improvements over the years in the sport and matured as an athlete. It is an honor to get to come back to coaching her senior year. I will miss that smile.”

Westmoreland is a middle hitter that played volleyball for three years and was manager for one, due to an offseason shoulder injury.

“Jordan has always led on the court in her own way,” Bruce said. “She too has made vast improvements on the court and has matured as an athlete. Again, it is an honor to get to come back to coaching her senior year and seeing all of the improvements.”

The number of undefeated teams in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference was cut in half on Monday. Central did its part by shutting out Walkertown, which to that point had not lost a set.

West Stokes and Forbush were the other undefeated team. The Wildcats handed the Lady Falcons their first loss in a 3-1 match in East Bend.

Surry Central’s win against the Wolfpack showed the Eagles’ progression since week one. Central never trailed during the first two sets against Walkertown.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to an early 10-2 lead behind Katelyn Patterson’s strong serving performance. A block by Walkertown’s Madison Minga-Perry shifted the momentum slightly as the Wolfpack’s rallies improved.

The lead was cut to a handful before Central juniors Mia McMillen and Jaylyn Templeton took turns scoring on a 4-0 run.

Central went up 18-11 before attacking errors kept the Pack alive. These errors, combined with tactical serves from Walkertown, closed the gap to 20-18.

After regaining the serve, Atkins led the Eagles’ final push from the service line to close out the set. An Atkins ace was the cherry on top of the 25-18 set win.

Surry Central’s attacking game stepped up in the second set and helped the Eagles take a 12-6 lead. Lainey Smith served as the home team proceeded to win the next six points.

The front line of McMillen, Westmoreland and Templeton were a force during the run. McMillen, who led the team with 13 kills in the win, had four kills and no hitting errors on eight attacks in the second set.

The lead grew to 20-9 when Central eased up and allowed the Pack to rally. The double-digit deficit diminished as Eagle mistakes closed the gap to just six points at 23-17.

Central held on though, winning the set 25-17.

Walkertown’s first lead of the match came at the onset of the third set. Back-to-back Central attacking errors and a miscommunication gave the Pack a 3-1 advantage.

The Walkertown lead never surpassed two points. Central trailed 8-6 when Kaylin Moody served the Eagles back into the lead. Central scored the next seven points to go up 13-8.

Central’s lead grew to seven points at 18-11. Walkertown regrouped and went on a 6-0 run, cutting the Eagles advantage to 18-16.

Bruce called a timeout with the lead down to two. Central emerged from the timeout and scored the next five points. Walkertown regained serve on a service error, but Central was able to close the set out 25-19 to win the match.

Coach Bruce said after the last match that she wanted to see the team keep the serve percentage up in the 80s; the team reached 84.9%.

Patterson was 17-18 with three aces, Smith was 11-11 with an ace, and Templeton was 12-13 with an ace.

Seniors Atkins and Westmoreland had the only two blocks on the night.

The libero Patterson led the team with 10 digs, while McMillen had six. Patterson also handled 21 serves without a receive error.

Templeton had 19 assists, while another eight were spread around the team.

Surry Central will have its third-straight home match today against Forbush (2-1). Then comes four in a row on the road, starting with Carver on Tuesday.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports