Lions finally run the country free

November 21, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

Millennium hosts season’s first cross country meet

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Millennium’s Hartley Devore (left) and Eric Sorrell try to get an early lead off the starting line.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Cesar Gonzalez sets the pace for Millennium runners on the first lap of Thursday’s race.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cesar Gonzalez sets the pace for Millennium runners on the first lap of Thursday’s race.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Nataly McCrary was MCA’s only competitor in the girls’ race.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Nataly McCrary was MCA’s only competitor in the girls’ race.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Nick Johnson sprints to the finish line of the 5,000-meter run.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Nick Johnson sprints to the finish line of the 5,000-meter run.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Lion Isaac Shipley runs along Fisher River at Thursday’s cross country meet.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Lion Isaac Shipley runs along Fisher River at Thursday’s cross country meet.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — Millennium Charter Academy hosted its first cross country meet of 2020-21 on Thursday at Fisher River Park.

The meet was the first sporting event hosted by Millennium since becoming an official member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. A home volleyball match was also held later in the day.

The Lions hosted Bishop McGuinness, North Stokes and the N.C. Leadership Academy. NCHSAA regulations limit the number of competing teams to four due to COVID-19.

Races of 50-100 or more people have been downsized to ones of 10-40.

The boys’ race on Thursday consisted of 18 competitors. Millennium, Bishop and NCLA each had enough competitors for the team competition. North Stokes only had one participant in the boys’ race.

An interesting note from the 5,000-meter run was the amount of underclassmen across the board. There was only one senior that participated, Bishop’s Youngin Cho, and two juniors, Millennium’s Hartley Devore and Bishop’s Griffin Redinger.

The remaining runners were made up of eight sophomores and seven freshmen.

Bishop’s Alessandro Lopez-Morales was the only student-athlete to complete the 5K in less than 20 minutes, posting a time of 19:42.94. He was the first of four Villains to finish in the top 10.

N.C. Leadership Academy had the only other two competitors to complete the race in less than 21 minutes. William Kauffman took second at 20:38.34, and Brandon Mendoza finished third at 20:57.83.

North Stokes’ only participant, Seth Emory, finished fifth at 21:33.11.

The first Lion runner to cross the finish line was sophomore Nicholas Johnson at 22:53.38. Johnson finished eighth and was followed by teammate Ford Holmes at 22:58.19.

Bishop won the team competition with 30 points, followed by NCLA with 37 and then Millennium with 54.

Full results for the boys’ race are below:

1. Alessandro Lopez-Morales 19:42.94 Bishop

2. William Kauffman 20:38.34 NCLA

3. Brandon Mendoza 20:57.83 NCLA

4. Benjamin Strott 21:05.00 Bishop

5. Seth Emory 21:33.11 NSHS

6. Griffin Redinger 22:11.87 Bishop

7. Will Martin 22:33.09 NCLA

8. Nicholas Johnson 22:53.38 MCA

9. Ford Holmes 22:58.19 MCA

10. Youngin Cho 23:26.39 Bishop

11. Christopher Hungerford 23:27.44 NCLA

12. Thomas Pinder 23:29.63 Bishop

13. Hartley Devore 23:33.83 MCA

14. Cesar Gonzalez 23:57.80 MCA

15. Eric Sorrell 24:20.85 MCA

16. Isaac Shipley 24:22.83 MCA

17. Delaney Georgeff 28:01.92 NCLA

18. Jacob Smith 28:30.11 MCA

N.C. Leadership Academy won the girls’ team competition by default as the only school with at least five participants.

North Stokes and Bishop each had four and Millennium had one.

The Lady Vikings had the only runners to finish in less than 24 minutes. Rachel Overby won the race at 22:49.50, and Lydia Stevens took second at 23:55.54.

NCLA took the next three finishers in a span of 12 seconds. Jadyn Dewald finished third at 24:27.44, Emily Vroom fourth at 24:38.66 and Kamree Anderson fifth at 24:39.03.

Millennium’s only competitor, Nataly McCrary, crossed the finish line at 29:36.97.

Full girls results are below:

1. Rachel Overby 22:49.50 NSHS

2. Lydia Stevens 23:55.54 NSHS

3. Jadyn Dewald 24:27.44 NCLA

4. Emily Vroom 24:38.66 NCLA

5. Kamree Anderson 24:39.03 NCLA

6. Caroline Beamon 25:28.45 Bishop

7. Alana Shaw 25:48.04 NSHS

8. Mary Dehart 25:57.21 NCLA

9. Emma Bingman 26:51.51 NSHS

10. Brooke Bandy 27:33.20 NCLA

11. Darcy Barefoot 27:37.29 Bishop

12. Anna Hirose 28:13.81 Bishop

13. Nataly McCrary 29:36.97 MCA

14. Kealo Cho 30:36.68 Bishop

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports