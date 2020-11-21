Eagles top Hounds 3-1 at home

Surry Central defeats conference rival in home opener

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Central middle hitter Lainey Smith (6) takes a feed from setter Jaylyn Templeton and sends it past block attempts from North Surry’s Lanee Kyle (15) and Callie Robertson (7).

Jeff Linville | The News

North Surry’s Delaney Fulk (8) dives forward to keep the ball alive against Surry Central.

Surry Central (3) outside hitter Mia McMillen rises high for a swing. She led the Lady Eagles with 18 kills.

Setter Jaylyn Templeton (5) spreads the ball around as middle hitter Jordan Westmoreland prepares to jump. Templeton finished with 27 assists.

North freshman Khloe Bennett stretches high for a swing from the middle position.

North’s Callie Robertson takes a swing from the left side during a rally.

North’s Sadie Badgett (3) goes for the kill, but Central’s Kaylin Moody (8) gets the block alongside Jordan Westmoreland (16).

Central’s Mia McMillen (3) makes an attack, with Jordan Westmoreland (16) and Jaylyn Templeton (5) looking on.

DOBSON — Surry Central celebrated its volleyball home opener with a 3-1 win Thursday against rival North Surry.

The Lady Eagles won the first two sets before the Lady Greyhounds bounced back to take the third. The Eagles didn’t let the visitors draw to a 2-2 tie and pulled away in the final frame.

“I thought we did great on serve-receive,” said Central coach Carrie Bruce. By her stats, the girls received 66 serves from North Surry and only had four errors.

“Our passing was very good,” Bruce said. “We were in system more, which allowed for a variety of sets and hits. We attacked from back row, left side, right side, middle.”

The team had a lot of hitting errors (32), but there were a lot of hit attempts (122), she said. “That means we were swinging. I’ll take that because it means we were aggressive.”

The Eagles went up 6-2 early in the first set, but from 7-5 the Hounds ran off four straight points to go ahead.

From being down two points at 11-9, the Eagles took five of the next six points to go up 14-12. When the lead reached 19-15, North Surry coach Shane Slate called a timeout.

Central led 22-17 when North Surry ran off four points to close to 22-21, drawing a timeout from Bruce.

Central scored to go up 23-21, but North got a point off a tip kill and a service ace. However, the next serve went into the net to put Central on game point at 24-23.

North held on for a few more points before Central won 27-25.

In the second set, the score was tied at 1-1, 2-2, 4-4, 5-5 and 6-6 before North pulled ahead to 10-6. Central scored the next three points to get within one.

North led 13-10 when Central ran off four points to go up 14-13. Then came another string of ties until 19-19 when Central middle hitter Lainey Smith had a hard kill that got the home team fired up.

Central would finish the set with two strong kills from outside hitter Mia McMillen to win 25-20.

North Surry pulled ahead at the start of the third set and never trailed, although the score was close most of the way.

The Hounds were up just 16-15 before pulling away with a 9-5 finish to win 25-20.

The fourth set looked like more of the same with North jumping out to a 7-2 lead ending with a stuff block by Aniya Joyce.

However, the Eagles bounced back with six straight points to take an 8-7 lead.

At 13-11, McMillen again put together back-to-back slams that got her teammates and parents excited and drew a timeout from Coach Slate at 15-11. That was part of a 13-4 burst from the home team.

North Surry kept the Eagles within striking distance, but an emphatic kill from McMillen (one of a game-high 18 on the night) gave Central a 23-18 lead, and the home team won 25-19.

Coming on 44 attempts, McMillen’s 18 kills came team a team-high 41% kill rate. Sophomore Marissa McCann was second at 31.6%, with junior Lainey Smith just behind at 31.3%.

The Eagles had 10 aces, led by junior Katelyn Patterson with four and junior Jaylyn Templeton with three.

Smith had five blocks, and senior Jordan Westmoreland had three.

Patterson, the libero, led the team with 24 digs, while Templeton and McMillen had 15 each. Templeton also had 27 assists as the setter.

Surry Central got its serve in play 84.4% of the time.

“We’ve been working on that because we’ve been lacking in that area,” said Bruce. “We’ve been trying to be more accurate with serves and trying to keep them in.”

In a scrimmage against East Surry, Bruce said her team’s serving was awful.

Against Atkins in the opener, the serve rate was 82.9% and now 84.4%.

As for what the team can work on, Bruce said “We need to have a little bit tighter defense, get to our spots more.” She also wants to see that serve percentage stay up in the 80s.

Because of the uncertainty on how long the season might last and what games could potentially be canceled because of COVID-19, Surry Central will be holding its Senior Night on Monday to make sure it happens.

The Eagles (2-0) host Walkertown Monday, while North Surry (0-2) goes to North Forsyth.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.