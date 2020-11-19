Markle leads Cardinals to win in season opener

November 19, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry head coach Katelyn Markle at an off-season workout in October.

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry High School volleyball recorded a win in its first match of the 2020-21 season on Tuesday by defeating Central Davidson on the road.

The Cardinals won the match 3-2 with set scores of 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-13.

Not only was the win the Cardinals’ (1-0) first match in more than a year, with the previous being the 2019 1A State Championship, but it was the first win for new head coach Katelyn Markle.

Markle, a 2012 graduate of East Surry, served as longtime coach Caleb Gilley’s assistant for years before taking over this past summer.

“It’s kinda surreal going from a former player at East Surry to an assistant to actually being the head coach,” Markle said. “I have a great group of girls this year and they proved that on Tuesday. I’m excited about the rest of the season.”

The Cardinals will hold their home opener on Nov. 24 against North Stokes (2-0).