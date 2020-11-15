Cross Country rosters and schedules

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

A trio of Surry County runners, from left, Elkin’s Chandler Beals, Millennium Charter’s Nataly McCrary and Surry Home Educators’ Rachel Claffee.

<p>Mount Airy’s Natalie Evans pushes through the final stretch of a 5K at Fisher River Park.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Natalie Evans pushes through the final stretch of a 5K at Fisher River Park.

East Surry Cardinals

COACHES

1SG Ronald Montgomery and Amy Knopf

SCHEDULE

Girls races begin at 3:30, boys follow. Postseason start times TBD.

11/24 @ Fisher River Park

12/10 @ Fisher River Park

12/22 @ Fisher River Park

TBD Conference Tournament

1/16 Regionals

1/23 State Championship

Regionals

GIRLS ROSTER

Courtney Brown – Sr.

Jenna Southern – Sr.

Maria Blakeney – Fr.

BOYS ROSTER

Wyatt Hart – Sr.

Jacob Haywood – Sr.

Nicholas Montgomery – Sr.

Carson Simmons – Sr.

Cooper Motsinger – Jr.

Travis Watson – Jr.

Kevin Blakeney – Soph.

Hunt McMasters – Soph

Dylan Myers – Soph.

Austin Renegar – Soph.

Killian Sechrist – Soph.

Noah Hopkins – Fr.

Charles Talton – Fr.

Millennium Charter Academy Lions

COACHES

Jessica Hoerter and Rodney King

SCHEDULE

Girls races begin at 3:30, boys follow. Postseason start times TBD.

11/19 @ Fisher River Park

11/24 @ Fisher River Park

12/3 @ Fisher River Park

12/10 @ Fisher River Park

12/15 @ Fisher River Park

12/22 @ Fisher River Park

12/29 @ Fisher River Park

1/5 Conference Championship @ Ivey Redmon

1/16 Regionals @ County Park, Salisbury

1/23 State Championship Meet @ Ivey Redmon

GIRLS ROSTER

Nataly McCrary – Soph.

BOYS ROSTER

Calvin Devore – Jr.

Hartley Devore – Jr.

Cesar Gonzalez – Soph

Nicholas Johnson – Soph.

Jacob Smith – Soph.

Eric Sorrell – Soph.

Isaac Shipley – Fr.

Ford Holmes – Fr.

Mount Airy Granite Bears

COACH

Michone Coleman

SCHEDULE

Girls races begin at 3:30, boys follow. Postseason start times TBD.

11/24 @ Fisher River Park

12/3 @ Fisher River Park

12/10 @ Fisher River Park

12/15 @ Fisher River Park

TBD Conference Tournament

1/16 Regionals

1/23 State Championship

GIRLS ROSTER

Natalie Evans – Sr.

Kylie James – Soph.

Audrey Marion – Soph.

Alex Rose – Soph.

Kancie Tate – Soph.

BOYS ROSTER

Bryson Coleman – Sr.

Parker Collins – Sr.

Reid Perry – Sr.

Leo Chen – Soph.

Max Perry – Soph.

Caden Ratcliff – Fr.

North Surry Greyhounds

COACH

Joey Slate

SCHEDULE

Girls races begin at 4, boys follow. Postseason start times TBD

11/17 @ Veteran’s Park

11/24 @ Veteran’s Park

12/2 @ North Forsyth High School

12/9 @ North Forsyth High School

1/5 Conference Championship @ Fisher River Park

1/16 Regionals @ Fisher River Park

1/23 State Championship Meet @ Ivey Redmon

GIRLS ROSTER

Natalie Slate – Sr.

Amelia York – Sr.

Maddie Creed – Sr.

Nydia Cabrera – Jr.

Weatherly Reeves – Jr.

BOYS ROSTER

Jair Gonzalez – Sr.

Isaac Riggs – Sr.

Arturo Valle – Sr.

Luis Valle – Sr.

Salvador Rodriguez – Soph.

Ray Pell – Soph.

Surry Central Golden Eagles

COACH

Jason Bryant

SCHEDULE

Girls races begin at 4:00, boys follow. Postseason start times TBD

11/17 @ Veteran’s Park

11/24 @ Veteran’s Park

12/1 @ Fisher River Park

12/5 @ Fisher River Park

12/8 @ Fisher River Park

12/12 @ Fisher River Park

1/5 Conference Championship @ Fisher River Park

1/16 Regionals @ Fisher River Park

1/23 State Championship Meet @ Ivey Redmon

GIRLS ROSTER

Peggy Prevette – Sr.

Claire Marion – Jr.

Wendy Cantor – Soph.

MacKenzie Dawson – Soph.

Brittany Frausto – Soph.

Abigail Hernandez – Soph.

Lanie Fitzgerald – Fr.

Ella Priddy – Fr.

BOYS ROSTER

Miles Fowler – Sr.

Carter Jones – Sr.

Hector Morales – Sr.

Eddy Osorio – Sr.

Sebastian Sanchez – Jr.

Charlie Hernandez – Jr.

