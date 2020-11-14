Volleyball rosters and schedules

North Surry’s Kyra Stanley (1) looks to place an attack past Surry Central’s Lainey Smith (8) in a 2019 match.

East Surry’s Kate Parks adds another kill to her impressive tally in a 2019 playoff match.

Mount Airy’s Calissa Watson lunges to keep a rally alive for the Granite Bears in a conference match against Bishop McGuinness last year.

East Surry Cardinals

COACHES

Katelyn Markle, Madison Robinette, Sydney McCann and Kacie Markle

SCHEDULE

JV games will start at 5 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Varsity follows JV.

11/17 @ Central Davidson (JV starts at 4:30)

11/23 @ South Stokes

11/24 vs. North Stokes

12/1 vs. Bishop McGuinness

12/3 vs. Mt. Airy

12/8 @ Winston-Salem Prep (No JV, varsity starts at 5)

12/10 vs. South Stokes

12/15 @ North Stokes

12/17 @ Bishop McGuinness

12/29 vs. North Iredell (JV starts at 3:30)

1/5 @ Mt. Airy

1/7 vs. Winston-Salem Prep (No JV, varsity starts at 5)

VARSITY ROSTER

Dasia Lambert – Sr.

Emma Brown – Sr.

Hannah Johnston – Jr.

Kate Parks – Jr.

Cadence Lawson – Jr.

Kylie Bruner – Jr.

Clara Willard – Jr.

Samarin Kipple – Soph.

Addy Sechrist – Fr.

Kate McCraw – Fr.

Bella Hutchens – Fr.

JV ROSTER

Sara Scott – Soph.

Chloe Jennings – Soph.

Kenzie Shoffner – Soph.

Lily Watson – Soph.

Katie Collins – Soph.

Kaitlin Smith – Fr.

Madeline Dayton – Fr.

Ansley Cardin – Fr.

Marybeth Cook – Fr.

Arianna Liberator – Fr.

Chloe Koons – Fr.

Hollie Moore – Fr.

Chloe Hunter – Fr.

Millennium Charter Academy Lions

COACHES

Angie Cullen and Kevin Gwyn

SCHEDULE

Times listed are for varsity only. No JV team

11/17 @ North Stokes 5

11/19 vs. North Stokes 6

11/23 vs. N.C. Leadership Academy 6

11/24 vs. Parkland 6

11/30 @ Parkland 6

12/3 @ SW Guilford 5

12/10 @ Uwharrie Charter Academy 5

12/15 @ Concord 5

12/17 vs. Uwharrie Charter 6

12/21 vs. South Stokes 4

12/22 vs. A.L. Brown 2

12/28 @ South Stokes 2

1/5 vs. Cornerstone Charter 6

1/6 @ N.C. Leadership Academy

ROSTER (Varsity only)

Kennedy Byrd – Sr.

Karlie Gwyn – Sr.

Haily Stager – Sr.

Madison Marshall – Jr.

Emmalee Bartle – Soph.

Abigail Hodges – Soph.

Ava Utt – Soph.

Palak Patel – Fr.

Camryn Seagraves – Fr.

Natalie Cockerham – Fr.

Addisen Key – Fr.

Savannah Allen – Fr.

Caroline Puckett – Fr.

Clara Minix – Fr.

Mount Airy Granite Bears

COACHES

Jamie Martin and Sarah Knott

SCHEDULE

JV games will start at 5 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Varsity follows JV.

11/17 @ North Davidson

11/23 vs. Winston-Salem Prep (No JV, varsity starts at 5)

11/25 vs. South Stokes

12/1 @ North Stokes

12/3 @ East Surry

12/7 vs. Bishop McGuinness

12/10 @ Winston-Salem Prep (No JV, varsity starts at 5)

12/15 @ South Stokes (JV starts at 4:30)

12/17 vs. North Stokes

12/21 @ Reagan

12/29 vs. Davie County (JV starts at 1)

12/30 @ North Iredell (JV starts at 2)

1/5 vs. East Surry

1/7 @ Bishop McGuinness

VARSITY ROSTER

Bailey Sizemore – Sr.

Brooke Lankford – Sr.

Avery Cox – Sr.

Emma Hawks – Jr.

Calissa Watson – Jr.

Paxton Reece – Jr.

Gracie Butcher – Jr.

Amelia Radford – Jr.

Sofia Stafford – Jr.

Sydney Seagraves – Jr.

Kylie Hollingsworth – Jr.

Addie Phipps – Soph.

Morgan Mayfield – Soph.

JV ROSTER

Morgan Hiatt – Jr.

Laken Warren – Soph.

Kennedy Gwyn – Soph.

Sunshine Lor – Soph.

Mercer Meadows – Soph.

Kristen Bedsaul – Soph.

Kate Deaton – Fr.

Kinlee Reece – Fr.

Caroline Morris – Fr.

Regan Chilton – Fr.

Isabella Beck – Fr.

Carley Utt – Fr.

North Surry Greyhounds

COACHES

Shane Slate, Andrea Tucker and Maggie Watts

SCHEDULE

JV games will start at 5 unless otherwise indicated. Varsity follows JV.

11/17 vs. West Stokes

11/19 @ Surry Central

11/23 @ North Forsyth

11/25 vs. Carver (No JV, varsity starts at 6)

12/1 @ Forbush

12/3 @ Atkins

12/8 vs. Walkertown

12/10 @ West Stokes

12/15 vs. Surry Central

12/17 @ North Forsyth

12/21 @ Carver (No JV, varsity starts at 6)

12/22 vs. Forbush

12/28 vs. Atkins

1/5 @ Walkertown

VARSITY ROSTER

Delaney Fulk – Sr.

Callie Allen – Jr.

Carley Puckett – Jr.

Bella Jones – Jr.

Micah Felts – Jr.

Marissa Casstevens – Jr.

Lanee Kyle – Jr.

Kyra Stanley – Soph.

Aniya Joyce – Soph.

Sadie Badgett – Fr.

Callie Robertson – Fr.

Khloe Bennett – Fr.

JV ROSTER

Sadie Montgomery – Soph.

Abby Wright – Soph.

Sarah Jane Lawson – Soph.

Reece Niston – Fr.

Peyton Utt – Fr.

Angel Adame – Fr.

Sarah Sutphin- Fr.

Ella Bryant – Fr.

Jordan Snow – Fr.

Haylee Smith – Fr.

Josie Tompkins – Fr.

Abi Willard – Fr.

Surry Central Golden Eagles

COACHES

Carrie Bruce, Bailey Simmons and Whitney Joyner

SCHEDULE

JV games will start at 5 unless otherwise indicated. Varsity follows JV.

11/17 @ Atkins

11/19 vs. North Surry

11/23 vs. Walkertown

11/25 vs. Forbush

12/1 @ Carver (No JV, varsity starts at 5)

12/3 @ West Stokes

12/8 @ North Forsyth

12/10 vs. Atkins

12/15 @ North Surry

12/17 @ Walkertown

12/21 @ Forbush

12/22 vs. Carver (No JV, varsity starts at 5)

12/28 vs. West Stokes

1/6 vs. North Forsyth

VARSITY ROSTER

Chelsey Atkins – Sr.

Jordan Westmoreland – Sr.

Mia McMillen – Jr.

Jaylyn Templeton – Jr.

Lainey Smith – Jr.

Ashlyn Hooker – Jr.

Katelyn Patterson – Jr.

Carlee Jones – Jr.

Erica Coe – Soph.

Marissa McCann – Soph.

Kaylin Moody – Fr.

JV ROSTER

Laken Coe – Soph.

Emma Davis – Soph.

Emma Ford – Soph.

Aubrey Hodges – Soph.

Katie O’Neal – Soph.

Aubrey Southern – Fr.

Kylee Schendel – Fr.

Madly Quesenberry – Fr.

Ashlyn Haynes – Fr.

Cassie Sneed – Fr.

Abbi Lloyd – Fr.

