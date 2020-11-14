Volleyball rosters and schedules

East Surry’s Kate Parks adds another kill to her impressive tally in a 2019 playoff match.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Calissa Watson lunges to keep a rally alive for the Granite Bears in a conference match against Bishop McGuinness last year.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry Cardinals
COACHES
Katelyn Markle, Madison Robinette, Sydney McCann and Kacie Markle
SCHEDULE
JV games will start at 5 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Varsity follows JV.
11/17 @ Central Davidson (JV starts at 4:30)
11/23 @ South Stokes
11/24 vs. North Stokes
12/1 vs. Bishop McGuinness
12/3 vs. Mt. Airy
12/8 @ Winston-Salem Prep (No JV, varsity starts at 5)
12/10 vs. South Stokes
12/15 @ North Stokes
12/17 @ Bishop McGuinness
12/29 vs. North Iredell (JV starts at 3:30)
1/5 @ Mt. Airy
1/7 vs. Winston-Salem Prep (No JV, varsity starts at 5)
VARSITY ROSTER
Dasia Lambert – Sr.
Emma Brown – Sr.
Hannah Johnston – Jr.
Kate Parks – Jr.
Cadence Lawson – Jr.
Kylie Bruner – Jr.
Clara Willard – Jr.
Samarin Kipple – Soph.
Addy Sechrist – Fr.
Kate McCraw – Fr.
Bella Hutchens – Fr.
JV ROSTER
Sara Scott – Soph.
Chloe Jennings – Soph.
Kenzie Shoffner – Soph.
Lily Watson – Soph.
Katie Collins – Soph.
Kaitlin Smith – Fr.
Madeline Dayton – Fr.
Ansley Cardin – Fr.
Marybeth Cook – Fr.
Arianna Liberator – Fr.
Chloe Koons – Fr.
Hollie Moore – Fr.
Chloe Hunter – Fr.
Millennium Charter Academy Lions
COACHES
Angie Cullen and Kevin Gwyn
SCHEDULE
Times listed are for varsity only. No JV team
11/17 @ North Stokes 5
11/19 vs. North Stokes 6
11/23 vs. N.C. Leadership Academy 6
11/24 vs. Parkland 6
11/30 @ Parkland 6
12/3 @ SW Guilford 5
12/10 @ Uwharrie Charter Academy 5
12/15 @ Concord 5
12/17 vs. Uwharrie Charter 6
12/21 vs. South Stokes 4
12/22 vs. A.L. Brown 2
12/28 @ South Stokes 2
1/5 vs. Cornerstone Charter 6
1/6 @ N.C. Leadership Academy
ROSTER (Varsity only)
Kennedy Byrd – Sr.
Karlie Gwyn – Sr.
Haily Stager – Sr.
Madison Marshall – Jr.
Emmalee Bartle – Soph.
Abigail Hodges – Soph.
Ava Utt – Soph.
Palak Patel – Fr.
Camryn Seagraves – Fr.
Natalie Cockerham – Fr.
Addisen Key – Fr.
Savannah Allen – Fr.
Caroline Puckett – Fr.
Clara Minix – Fr.
Mount Airy Granite Bears
COACHES
Jamie Martin and Sarah Knott
SCHEDULE
JV games will start at 5 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Varsity follows JV.
11/17 @ North Davidson
11/23 vs. Winston-Salem Prep (No JV, varsity starts at 5)
11/25 vs. South Stokes
12/1 @ North Stokes
12/3 @ East Surry
12/7 vs. Bishop McGuinness
12/10 @ Winston-Salem Prep (No JV, varsity starts at 5)
12/15 @ South Stokes (JV starts at 4:30)
12/17 vs. North Stokes
12/21 @ Reagan
12/29 vs. Davie County (JV starts at 1)
12/30 @ North Iredell (JV starts at 2)
1/5 vs. East Surry
1/7 @ Bishop McGuinness
VARSITY ROSTER
Bailey Sizemore – Sr.
Brooke Lankford – Sr.
Avery Cox – Sr.
Emma Hawks – Jr.
Calissa Watson – Jr.
Paxton Reece – Jr.
Gracie Butcher – Jr.
Amelia Radford – Jr.
Sofia Stafford – Jr.
Sydney Seagraves – Jr.
Kylie Hollingsworth – Jr.
Addie Phipps – Soph.
Morgan Mayfield – Soph.
JV ROSTER
Morgan Hiatt – Jr.
Laken Warren – Soph.
Kennedy Gwyn – Soph.
Sunshine Lor – Soph.
Mercer Meadows – Soph.
Kristen Bedsaul – Soph.
Kate Deaton – Fr.
Kinlee Reece – Fr.
Caroline Morris – Fr.
Regan Chilton – Fr.
Isabella Beck – Fr.
Carley Utt – Fr.
North Surry Greyhounds
COACHES
Shane Slate, Andrea Tucker and Maggie Watts
SCHEDULE
JV games will start at 5 unless otherwise indicated. Varsity follows JV.
11/17 vs. West Stokes
11/19 @ Surry Central
11/23 @ North Forsyth
11/25 vs. Carver (No JV, varsity starts at 6)
12/1 @ Forbush
12/3 @ Atkins
12/8 vs. Walkertown
12/10 @ West Stokes
12/15 vs. Surry Central
12/17 @ North Forsyth
12/21 @ Carver (No JV, varsity starts at 6)
12/22 vs. Forbush
12/28 vs. Atkins
1/5 @ Walkertown
VARSITY ROSTER
Delaney Fulk – Sr.
Callie Allen – Jr.
Carley Puckett – Jr.
Bella Jones – Jr.
Micah Felts – Jr.
Marissa Casstevens – Jr.
Lanee Kyle – Jr.
Kyra Stanley – Soph.
Aniya Joyce – Soph.
Sadie Badgett – Fr.
Callie Robertson – Fr.
Khloe Bennett – Fr.
JV ROSTER
Sadie Montgomery – Soph.
Abby Wright – Soph.
Sarah Jane Lawson – Soph.
Reece Niston – Fr.
Peyton Utt – Fr.
Angel Adame – Fr.
Sarah Sutphin- Fr.
Ella Bryant – Fr.
Jordan Snow – Fr.
Haylee Smith – Fr.
Josie Tompkins – Fr.
Abi Willard – Fr.
Surry Central Golden Eagles
COACHES
Carrie Bruce, Bailey Simmons and Whitney Joyner
SCHEDULE
JV games will start at 5 unless otherwise indicated. Varsity follows JV.
11/17 @ Atkins
11/19 vs. North Surry
11/23 vs. Walkertown
11/25 vs. Forbush
12/1 @ Carver (No JV, varsity starts at 5)
12/3 @ West Stokes
12/8 @ North Forsyth
12/10 vs. Atkins
12/15 @ North Surry
12/17 @ Walkertown
12/21 @ Forbush
12/22 vs. Carver (No JV, varsity starts at 5)
12/28 vs. West Stokes
1/6 vs. North Forsyth
VARSITY ROSTER
Chelsey Atkins – Sr.
Jordan Westmoreland – Sr.
Mia McMillen – Jr.
Jaylyn Templeton – Jr.
Lainey Smith – Jr.
Ashlyn Hooker – Jr.
Katelyn Patterson – Jr.
Carlee Jones – Jr.
Erica Coe – Soph.
Marissa McCann – Soph.
Kaylin Moody – Fr.
JV ROSTER
Laken Coe – Soph.
Emma Davis – Soph.
Emma Ford – Soph.
Aubrey Hodges – Soph.
Katie O’Neal – Soph.
Aubrey Southern – Fr.
Kylee Schendel – Fr.
Madly Quesenberry – Fr.
Ashlyn Haynes – Fr.
Cassie Sneed – Fr.
Abbi Lloyd – Fr.
