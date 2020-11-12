NCHSAA issues mandatory mask policy

Active players now required to cover face

Surry Central volleyball coach Carrie Bruce watches the Golden Eagles take part in a preseason scrimmage against East Surry.

North Surry’s Shane Slate gives instructions from the sideline in a scrimmage against Elkin.

East Surry senior Emma Brown waits her turn in a serving line.

CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that all student-athletes participating in indoor sports will be required to wear masks at all times.

The mandate was distributed to the NCHSAA’s member schools via email Thursday afternoon.

“Effective no later than Monday, Nov. 16, volleyball players are required to wear face masks during volleyball practices and contests. A student with a medical condition that would prohibit wearing a face mask during competition will need medical documentation from a physician licensed to practice medicine, nurse practitioner or physician assistant.

“Effective immediately, all persons participating in indoor skill development are required to wear a face mask at all times. This includes student-athletes, coaches, support staff, etc.”

The decision to require masks for student-athletes stems from recent meetings between the NCHSAA, its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services doctors.

These discussions, which resulted from the rising number of new coronavirus cases both nationwide and in-state, convinced the NCHSAA Board of Directors to implement a stricter policy for face coverings.

Official skill development sessions for volleyball began Nov. 4. The NCHSAA’s previous guidelines for the sport only required masks to be worn by those student-athletes not actively competing. Once an athlete left the court, she had to immediately put a mask on.

The email distributed by the association also stated that NCHSAA staff members had received “additional reports of volleyball teams being quarantined.”

Carrie Venable, spokesperson for Mount Airy City Schools, said on Thursday that Mount Airy High School had asked the entire volleyball team to self-isolate after one unidentified member tested positive.

The previous guidelines for spectators, coaches, officials and team doctors remains the same as they were already required to wear masks at all times.

At the time of publication, no changes have been made to the NCHSAA’s limitations on fan attendance. That number still sits at 25 for indoor events and the lesser of 100 individuals or 30% of the facility’s stated fire capacity for outdoor events.

Guidelines also say spectators must remain seated, and players, coaches, workers, entertainers, and support staff do not count toward the capacity limits.

These added precautions come just days away from teams’ first matches, which can officially be held next week.

“Collectively, we must do everything we can to mitigate against the continuing spread of COVID-19, and it is our belief that [these] steps will assist those efforts. Working together, we can get through this,” the email stated.

