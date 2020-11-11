Prep sports return after 235-day layoff

Volleyball and cross country begin practices

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy volleyball players, from left, Elizabeth Heck, Brooke Lankford and Amelia Radford anticipate a serve in this file photo.

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cross country runners complete the first straightaway of a 5,000-meter run at Fisher River Park in 2019.

Cory Smith | The News

Cross country runners complete the first straightaway of a 5,000-meter run at Fisher River Park in 2019.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry's Aniya Joyce crushes an attack in a 2019 match against Surry Central.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

North Surry’s Aniya Joyce crushes an attack in a 2019 match against Surry Central.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

One by one, sports leagues nationwide shut down like dominoes in March 2020.

Some college basketball teams were en route to their NCAA Basketball first-round matchup and told to turn around. The NBA had one of the most spontaneous closings, as players warming up in Oklahoma City were forced to return to the locker rooms and fans ordered to leave the arena.

High school athletes had just started competing in spring sports when officials acknowledged COVID-19’s alarming spread through the United States.

Uncertainty was about the only word to describe the situation concerning the virus itself, as well as how long its effects would be felt. Fans, coaches and student-athletes all speculated as to how long sports and school would be suspended. Days turned into weeks and weeks turned into months.

These organizations each took different approaches to their return to sports. Empty stadiums, bubbles and shortened seasons were each attempted, producing a wide range of results.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association erred on the side of caution, electing to take things slow in the name of safety.

N.C. public high schools went without official sports practices or games for 235 days between March 13 and Nov. 3. This all changed last week when practices officially began for high school volleyball and cross country.

The NCHSAA’s revised 2020-21 schedule has different sports competing in modified seasons of fewer games, matches and meets. Volleyball and cross country began practices on Nov. 4. Swimming and diving will start Nov. 23, with basketball not far behind with practices beginning Dec. 7.

Other high school sports are set to begin in the new year, including football’s targeted start date of Feb. 8.

As high schools across the state prepare to resume, the NCHSAA updated some of its guidelines and protocols in relation to COVID-19.

Offseason skill development sessions and indoor events will continue to be limited to 25 people, including players, coaches, and support staff. Outdoor skill-development sessions can have up to 100 people, which had previously been limited to 50.

Those numbers will be relaxed for tryouts and practices with players, coaches, and support staff not counting toward the capacity limits, meaning full teams can participate regardless of the number of players.

Additional guidelines released by the NCHSAA are:

• At games and competitions, athletes and teams competing in a contest immediately before or after the current contest may remain in the facility, providing they wear cloth face coverings and maintain six feet of social distance. This would apply to situations such as the varsity team waiting on the JV game to end before the varsity game starts.

• Outdoor events will be limited to 100 individuals per facility or 30% of the facility’s stated fire capacity, whichever is less. Guidelines also say spectators must remain seated, and players, coaches, workers, entertainers, and support staff do not count toward the capacity limits. The same guidelines apply to indoor events which are limited to 25 people per facility.

• Transportation on activity buses require cloth face coverings; the buses must be disinfected regularly; only one person per seat on a single bench unless they live in the same household; and no more than two students may be seated in a non-bus vehicle unless all students are members of the same household.

• Each student-athlete is responsible for their own supplies: hand sanitizer, water bottle, towels, etc.

• Accurate records must be maintained of athletes and staff who attend each practice in case contact tracing is needed.

Specifically for cross country:

• Social distancing protocols will be established for checking uniforms, pre- and post-meet ceremony; locations must be designated for teams to remain when not warming up, racing or cooling down, no spectators are allowed

• Cloth face coverings must be worn to the start area and at the conclusion of the race. It is recommended that athletes have a method of keeping their face covering with them during the race

Specifically for volleyball:

• Game balls shall be disinfected during set changes and/or time outs to assist with reducing potential spread. Visiting teams must bring their own balls for warm-ups and may bring game balls to assist with the rotation of disinfected balls

• Teams will not switch sides after each set unless there is a clear disadvantage on one side

• Instead of pre- and post-match handshakes, teams may do a run-through up to the 10-foot attack line for “air high-fives;” or lineup on the attack line to honor/promote sportsmanship in a creative way (i.e. wave or bow at an opponent; say good luck in sign language)

