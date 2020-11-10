2020 Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame class inducted

The Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 is immortalized in the monument outside the Mount Airy Municipal Building.
Susan Ratcliff | Special to the News
Tyler Hull, former kicker and punter for Mount Airy High and the University of South Carolina, accepts is inducted into the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2020.
Morgan Hull | Special to the News
2012 Mount Airy graduate Jordan Hiatt is one of four new inductees into the The Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2020.
Amber Sigmon | Special to the News
The Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 was officially inducted Sunday after COVID-19 canceled the initial ceremony slated for April.
This year’s ceremony will be remembered distinctly as the only one (or perhaps the first) in which masks and social distancing were in effect. The ceremony took place at the Blackmon Amphitheater.
The four new inductees were: Jordan Hiatt, Tyler Hull, Dr. Matus Kriska and Kirsten Parries. The Granite City Award was given posthumously to Scott Graham.
After welcoming comments from Ben Cooke, chairman of the Sports Hall of Fame, and Ron Niland, Mount Airy Mayor Pro Tem, Dr. Jon Cawley gave the invocation.
Awards were then presented to the inductees.
Hiatt played basketball at Mount Airy High from 2009-12, where she helped lead the Lady Bears to 95 wins, was named First Team All-Conference three times and was the Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year her senior season. She averaged 17 points for the 2011-12 season to earn a spot on the NCBA All-State First Team after making the Second Team as a sophomore and junior. Hiatt was also named Mary Garber Award winner her senior season and went on to compete in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star game.
In the spring of her senior year, Hiatt was a member of the 1A 4×800 meter relay team along with fellow inductee Kirsten Parries and teammates Davi Barbour and Alex Mayes. The team set the N.C. state championship record for the 4×800 that still stands today. Hiatt went on to play four years of basketball at Lenoir-Rhyne and was an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team at Presbyterian College from 2017-2020.
Tyler Hull played football at Mount Airy from 2006-09 where he helped lead the team to the 2008 1A State Championship. He was named All-Conference, Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and All-Northwest in 2008 and 2009. He later played football at the University of South Carolina as a punter from 2012-2014 under legendary coach Steve Spurrier. Hull played and started in three consecutive bowl games (Outback, Capital One and Independence).
Dr. Matus Kriska was the youngest individual to ever complete a Half-Ironman at the age of 12. He was the number one ranked U.S. triathlete at the ages of 14 and 15. Kriska competed in many events across the country, placing second in the National Duathlon Championship as a junior and qualified for the World Championships. He won the annual Golden South Classic Mile in Orlando with a time of 4:16.06 and was runner-up with a time of 4:15.91 in 2011. He later won the Music City Distance Carnival Mile in Nashville in 2011 with a time of 4:14.91. Kriska won multiple state championships in Cycling and Cycle Cross while qualifying for the U.S. National Championships twice, finishing fourth and sixth respectively.
Matus ran cross country and track for Mount Airy from 2008-11. During this time, he won nine Conference Championships, 8 Regional Championships and seven State Championships. He holds school records in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters.
Dr. Jan Kriska and Maria Kriska accepted the award on their son’s behalf. Matus is practicing medicine in Slovakia.
Kirsten Parries ran indoor and outdoor track from 2011-14 and won 12 Conference Championships, five Midwest Regional Championships and three State Championships. She holds the Mount Airy school record in the 3200 meter run. Kirsten was part of the State Championship squad including Jordan Hiatt, Davi Barbour and Alex Mayes that set the state record in the 4×800 relay.
Kirsten’s mother, Becky, accepted the award on her daughter’s behalf. Kirsten currently works at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
The late city Commissioner Scott Graham was named the recipient of the Granite City Award, which honors those who have contributed to the promotion of sports locally other than as an athlete, coach or administrator. Scott was selected for his dedication and commitment to youth athletics. He was a presence on the sidelines of many gyms, tennis courts, football and baseball fields including Reeves Community Center, Graham Field, Mount Airy Middle and Mount Airy High School.
He made a significant impact on the lives of many youth in the community. Scott was instrumental in the development of Graham Field, the first dedicated Little League baseball field in Mount Airy. Through his leadership and commitment, three generations of children have benefited from his service and continue to do so today.
Scott’s son, Luke, accepted the award on behalf of his father, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 64.
After all awards were presented, inductees made their way up to the Mount Airy Municipal Building property where their names were engraved on a monument.
