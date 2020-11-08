Lowman competing for national award

Trent Lowman and his wife Heather pose with daughters, from left, Scarlett and Aniston Lowman.
Stephen D. Smith | Special to the News
East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz embraces coach Trent Lowman in the fourth quarter of the 2019 1AA State Championship Football Game.
Cory Smith | The News
Coach Trent Lowman celebrates a state championship victory with 2020 graduates, from left, Jefferson Boaz, Quincy Smith, Stephen Gosnell and Hoyt Bullington.
PILOT MOUNTAIN ― Surry County Schools announced Friday that East Surry football coach Trent Lowman will represent North Carolina in the National Federation of High School Associations’ (NFHS) search for the National Coach of the Year.
Lowman has been at East Surry since 2018 and has led the Cardinals to back-to-back state championship appearances. This culminated with East winning the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1AA State Championship in December 2019 with an unblemished 15-0 record.
Both MaxPreps and the NCHSAA named Lowman State Coach of the Year following the Cards’ incredible season. Now, Lowman will compete against coaches from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee for the title of NFHS Section 3 – South Coach of the Year.
From there, sectional winners move on to the national competition.
Lowman’s resume will be difficult to outmatch as it includes accolades such as:
• a 26-4 overall record and 9-1 record in the Northwest 1A Conference
• an NW1A Conference Championship
• back-to-back 1AA West Regional Championships
• an appearance in the 2018 1AA State Championship
• a 55-49 road win over the defending 2A State Champion (and the team that went on to win the 2A State Championship in 2019) Reidsville, which broke the opponent’s 43-game regular season win streak
• a 56-28 win over two-time defending 1AA State Champion Tarboro High School in the 1AA State Championship, which broke Tarboro’s 44-game winning streak – the fourth longest streak in the nation at the time
Aside from the wins on the football field, Lowman has been committed to the community and has continued to nurture the strong tradition of feeder programs in the East district by supporting Little League football teams. He invited youth coaches to be a part of the sideline on Friday nights to assist with games.
Lowman, his staff and student-athletes continue to provide a summer camp for youth focused on fundamentals and safety.
Notably, Lowman has focused on helping athletes showcase their talent in front of numerous college coaches. One way he does this is through a Premier Football Academy for athletes who were financially unable to travel and participate in costly clinics throughout the state. The academy was available to any high school age football player in the area, not just East Surry students.
“Multiple Division-I, II, and III coaches were provided evaluations and video from the camp while local coaches helped run the camp under Lowman’s leadership,” said Cardinal athletic director Randy Marion.
“Coach Lowman also organized recruiting combine days for college coaches of all levels to attend and evaluate East Surry football players as if they were attending a college camp. This may have been the only means for some players to receive exposure in front of college coaches.”
Coach Lowman also created a Recruit East Surry Twitter account (@RecruitESFB) to communicate with college coaches about the success of his players. Recruit East Surry features highlights of players’ Hudl video, GPA and stats.
Subsequently, the 2019 squad had five players with Power Five (Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC) offers ranging from Auburn, Georgia, Nebraska, West Virginia, Penn State, LSU, South Carolina, Ohio State, Tennessee and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Several other players were considered by various Division II and Division III schools.
“Coach Lowman keeps his players at the forefront of everything he does,” said principal Jared Jones. “He maintains a positive culture within his program that encourages players to enjoy the full experience of being a high school athlete.
“Not only does he create an atmosphere of hard work and excellence on the field, but the impact that he has on his players extends well beyond the gridiron. He has an innate ability to connect with his players at a high level and a desire to develop them as a student-athlete to ensure their success beyond their high school years.”
Coach Lowman and his wife Heather have five children: Aniston, Scarlett, Olivia, Blake and Braxton, as well as a new grandson, Cohen.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith