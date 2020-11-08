Baker offered roster spot by Ferrum

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry graduate Jefferson Boaz (7) is able to get a pass of against a charging Reidsville defense thanks to blocking from lineman MacKenzie Baker (67).

<p>MacKenzie Baker recently picked up his first offer to play college football from Ferrum College in Ferrum, Va.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

<p>MacKenzie Baker poses with his fellow “Fat Cowboys” following a 2019 playoff win over Mountain Island Charter.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry senior MacKenzie Baker recently received his first offer to play college football on an official visit to Ferrum College (Virginia).

Baker, listed at 5-foot-10-inches and 265 pounds, started on the offensive line during East Surry’s championship run in 2019.

The Cards’ offensive line helped East Surry record 6,740 total yards of offense. This was second in the 1A division, third in the state and 31st in the nation.

Of the 6,740 total yards, 2,082 came on the ground and 4,658 in the air. The O-line only gave up a handful of sacks all year.

Friday Nights in Carolina, a site dedicated to high school football in North Carolina, named Baker a member of the 1AA All-State Second Team following the 2019 season. Baker was also one of three Cardinal offensive lineman named to the Northwest 1A All-Conference Team.

FNIC also named Baker a member of the Preseason All-State First-Team for the upcoming season.

According to East Surry head coach Trent Lowman, Baker has drawn attention from several NCAA Division II and III schools including Emory and Henry (Va.), West Liberty (West Virginia), Glenville State (W.Va.) and of course Ferrum.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith