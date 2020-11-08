Bears hosting second BBQ fundraiser

November 7, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Mount Airy Youth Foundation supports athletics in many ways, including providing state championship rings for the MAHS students. Here Jim Belton, center, (who passed away this May) presents wrestling coach Cody Atkins with a championship ring for wrestler Tristan Mabry in 2015, with the late athletic director Donald Price in the background.

Jeff Linville | The News

The Mount Airy Youth Foundation’s barbecue fundraiser is back by popular demand.

The Youth Foundation held its annual fundraiser in September in a drive-through format. Due to the success of first event, MAYF is hosting another barbecue pickup on Tuesday.

Plates can be picked up at Mount Airy High School between 5-6:30 p.m.

Each plate is $10 and includes Lexington-style BBQ, slaw, baked beans, a roll and dessert. The food is being cooked by Don’s Barbeque of Lexington.

The Mount Airy athletics Twitter account (@GraniteBears) sent out the following message to raise awareness of the fundraiser:

“Proceeds help support the Mount Airy athletic programs. Even though the seasons have been postponed, the kids need help now more than ever due to lost ticket sales and shortened seasons. We are all ready to watch our sport stars and want to make sure they have the equipment and supplies they need. Thank you for your support!”