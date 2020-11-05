Pettitt Memorial 5K set for Saturday

November 5, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Allison Dotson, left, and Chrystal Pettitt pose in front of Fairview United Methodist Church at the 2019 Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run.

Submitted Photo

<p>The Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run raises money for the Jacob Daniel Pettitt Scholarship Fund, which both honor the memory of Jacob Pettitt, who died at the age of 15 after an automobile accident in September 2013.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

The Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run raises money for the Jacob Daniel Pettitt Scholarship Fund, which both honor the memory of Jacob Pettitt, who died at the age of 15 after an automobile accident in September 2013.

Submitted Photo

SHOALS — The seventh-annual Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run will take place Saturday, beginning at Fairview United Methodist Church in Shoals.

The event serves as the only fundraiser for the Jacob Daniel Pettitt Memorial Scholarship Fund, which each year provides assistance for a graduating East Surry High School student.

The 2020 edition will feature two parts to accommodate all parties interested in participating. The in-person 5K, for which event director Allison Dotson said social distancing and other safety precautions will be in effect, and the Cardinal Strut Virtual Run/Walk.

The price of registration is $25 for anyone younger than 18. Standard registration for adults, including day-of-race registration, is $35.

Day-of-race registration will begin at 7 a.m. The 5K is scheduled to start at 8:30. Limited quantities of extra shirts will be available on race day, but are not guaranteed.

Awards will be presented to the top three male and female competitors of each age group and overall for the in-person race. Age groups are as follows: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and over.

Event packets may be claimed early at Fairview UMC today from 4-8 p.m. or Saturday morning from 7-8:15 a.m.

Fairview United Methodist Church is located at 3692 Quaker Church Road, Pinnacle, off Shoals Road in the Shoals community.

Sponsors for the Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K and Cardinal Strut Virtual Run/Walk include: A. Quarles CPA, Carson Industries, Chavez Interiors, Chick-fil-A of Mount Airy, Country Road Strawberries, Dobson Veterinary Hospital, Dogwood LLC, Foothills Hardware and Builders Supply, Grace and Sparrow Boutique, Law and Order Auto Sales, Pilot Mountain Flower Shop, Pilot Mountain Rapid Lube, Shannocks Music and Pawn, The Tilted Ladder and Triad Builders of King.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports