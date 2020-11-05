Gosnell: ‘A dream come true’

At the 2019 1AA State Championship Game, Benji Gosnell (6) celebrates a touchdown with 2020 graduate Kyler Jessup.
Four-star recruit Benji Gosnell (‘22) announced Wednesday that he plans to continue his academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University.
Benji Gosnell runs a route during an East Surry summer workout earlier this year.
Benji Gosnell was on the radar of countless Division-I college football programs by his sophomore year at East Surry High School.
Offers from N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill, Wake Forest and South Carolina poured in during the 2019 season when Gosnell and the Cards captured the 1AA State Championship. Over the next few months, the likes of Tennessee, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Penn State all sent offers to the class of 2022 tight end.
It wasn’t long before Gosnell had racked up close to two dozen D-I offers. But only one offer rendered him – in his own words – speechless.
The Ohio State University.
The young Gosnell still has two years of high school football ahead of him, but he saw no reason to delay his commitment to the place where he would spend the following four to five.
That’s why Gosnell took to Instagram Live Wednesday night to announce his verbal commitment to the Buckeyes.
“I had a mental list of boxes to check off for schools,” Gosnell said. “Basically, I ran Ohio State through the mental machine, and they checked them all. They didn’t just check them in the simplest form, they checked them and then went the extra mile. I really liked everything from developing you as a football player, developing you as a man and as a student.”
Ohio State was one of three finalists for the top-ranked tight end in the state according to 247Sports. The four-star recruit named UNC and Florida as his two other possible choices, but the decision was a no-brainer for him.
“It was a dream come true to have an offer like that,” Gosnell said, referencing the offer of the eight-time national champions. To have a coach like Coach [Ryan] Daye at that high caliber of a football team trust you with his job, it really means the world.”
Coronavirus regulations prevented many of the universities scouting Gosnell from ever seeing him compete in person. His highlight reel and state championship ring made up some of that ground.
Billed at 6-feet-4-inches tall and 225 pounds, Gosnell brings a rare combination of size, speed and physicality that make him an ideal target for D-I programs.
He played on both sides of the ball for East on its championship run. Gosnell received Northwest All-Conference honors, finishing with 14 tackles for a loss, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Offensively, Gosnell recorded 25 receptions for 422 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for three touchdowns as part of an offense that averaged 53.3 points.
The Buckeyes knew they had to have Gosnell. Unable to meet in person, Gosnell used Zoom and other video conferencing platforms to learn all he could from Ohio State coaches, including offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson.
“While I don’t know really what everything looks like, I know how everything operates and what opportunities await me there,” Gosnell said. “I knew more than enough to commit. Seeing it in person is just going to be icing on the cake.”
Gosnell said Wilson and the recruiting staff went into full detail on everything from the football program to academics to life in Midwest. They discussed how the school prepared its student-athletes for success even when they graduated, which was a big selling point for Gosnell.
“That’s a really good feeling when a top school shows that much interest in you. It was really cool.”
Gosnell is the seventh commit for Ohio State in the class of 2022. The addition of Gosnell actually propelled the Buckeyes ahead the reigning national champions, LSU, for 247Sports’ top recruiting class so far for that year.
It’s not often that schools will recruit two high-profile tight ends in the same year, but that’s exactly what Ohio State did. Benji joins three-star recruit Bennett Christian, a 6-foot-6-inch, 235-pound tight end out of Acworth, Georgia.
Ohio State actually uses a two-tight end system at the moment in the form of Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell.
Gosnell was used to running with multiple receivers as the Cardinals were known to field up to five receivers at a time on their championship run. The Cards recorded 6,740 total yards of offense in 2019, which was second in the state’s 1A division, third in the state overall and 31st in the nation.
The community came together for Gosnell’s Wednesday announcement. Hundreds of viewers visited his page for the live reveal, and even more shared the news on social media.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better community, a better group of coaches, better friends, better teammates, a better high school, anything,” Gosnell said. “I’m so blessed to be where I am in Pilot Mountain and to be surrounded by the people that I’m surrounded by.”
Gosnell gave numerous shout-outs following his announcement. He echoed a giant shout-out the next day for someone that’s helped him tremendously on his football journey: East Surry head coach Trent Lowman.
“Coach Lowman is not only a great coach, but he’s a great friend, and a great mentor and recruiter,” Gosnell said. “I don’t think I would be coming into Ohio State or that high caliber of a college football program without him. A lot of credit goes to him and how hard he works for us.”
As excited as Gosnell is to become a Buckeye, he still has two seasons left as a Cardinal and he plans to make the most of every second. The Cardinals have a lot of championship experience coming back for the upcoming season, but are also without a host of former starters and key role players – many of which now suit up on Saturdays like Gosnell will soon.
Still, Gosnell didn’t hesitate when asked what his expectations are for the 2021 season beginning in February.
“Another undefeated season and another ring,” he said. “Our whole team is working really hard now and we’re going to play so passionately next winter. I think we’ll look just as dominant as we did last year.”
“We’re going to physically dominate, we’re going to outsmart you, we’re going to out-coach you and we’re going to outscore you every single play and every single game.”
