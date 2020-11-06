Panther woes aren’t on the WR

At the midway point of their season, the Carolina Panthers are 3-5.
Thanks to the weak NFC East being included, the Panthers are tied for ninth out of 16 NFC teams.
Coming in a rebuilding year, this ought to be cause for celebration. However, after a three-game win streak followed by a three-game losing streak, there is dejection. And finger-pointing by fans.
One player who has caught a lot of unnecessary criticism is third-year WR D.J. Moore.
Yes, against the Chicago Bears Moore had a drop on a crossing route going from left to right. Then in the same game he dropped a would-be touchdown pass. Near the end of the game, the QB tried to float a pass on fourth down to Moore, but it was way off-target, and Moore couldn’t get to the ball, turning it over on downs.
After that game, comments abounded on social media about how Moore had cost the team the game. Many people said it was obvious that Moore was not a #1 receiver and the team was lucky to have Robby Anderson.
One idiot even said the Panthers shouldn’t pick up Moore’s fifth-year option on his contract and let him walk at the end of the season. First, he is only in his third year, so he isn’t up for a team option yet; second, you don’t let a productive player leave when fifth-year options are usually cheaper than new contracts.
Let me say that if I were D.J., I would be pretty upset at how he’s been treated. Since the midway point of his rookie year he has shown he is a top-flight receiver. In fact, he was in the top five in receiving yards last year with a virtual rookie QB in Kyle Allen right up until getting hurt and missing the last two games. He had 1,175 yards and was on pace for more than 1,300. That is certainly #1 receiver production.
Then this year his targets are way down.
In his first two games with Kyle Allen, Moore only had 3.5 targets a game. Then for the next 10 games, he averaged 10.2 targets. In two games with Cam Newton he averaged 12 targets.
So far this season he is averaging 7.4 targets per game. He had 8 catches for 120 yards in Week 2. That would lead me to think you’d throw to him more often, but since then, he’s averaged 6.2 targets a game. Not catches, but targets. He went from eight catches in a single game to 3.5 in the past six games. And it hasn’t usually been because the defense is smothering him.
Yeah, I’d be upset. I might also be surprised if Teddy Bridgewater finally did throw my way.
On the dropped TD pass, Moore had to be surprised because he gets no chances on red zone throws from Teddy. Then when the ball was thrown, Teddy didn’t step into the delivery so the ball fluttered. Moore jumped a little too soon and was closing his hands a little too quickly.
Remember, he played with Fireball Cam his rookie year. Red zone throws were lasers.
Some of the plays people want to call “drops” by D.J. were never on target to begin with. The Sporting News lists him with four drops in eight games, one less than CeeDee Lamb and the same as Evan Engram and Stefon Diggs — the same Diggs who did the Geico commercial two years ago where he gets attached to his mailbox because everything sticks to his hands.
Some might say, “Well, D.J. has four drops and is only catching 59% of the throws coming his way. Robby is catching 74% of his balls and only has a couple of drops. And Curtis Samuel has jumped from 51.4% last year to 85.3%. So that means D.J. is the worst.”
I counter that Robby gets more easy plays to make than D.J.
Look at the first pass play Thursday against Atlanta. Teddy stares down D.J. on a slant route, letting the inside defender know to get a running start to slam into the receiver. Luckily, the hit just glanced off D.J.’s arm (enough to break up the pass), and then two defenders slammed into each other, causing a friendly-fire injury.
(Teddy has a bad tendency to stare down his wideout.)
On Robby’s first catch, the WR was coming across the middle from left to right with tons of separation, and it was an easy completion.
In fact, FootballOutsiders.com agrees with me that D.J. is actually doing the best job on the team given the circumstances he has to make a play.
The website ranks receivers based on their value to make plays above an average replacement player — adjusted for the strength of the defense played. In the most recent ranking (which didn’t yet include the Atlanta game), D.J. was ranked 9th and Robby 23rd.
Moore’s value per play was considered 16.8% above what should have been expected of him.
Robby was still good, but his stat was 5.8% above expected. That means that he made the routine plays, but also made some tough ones from time to time.
Curtis Samuel was ranked 54th, which is pretty good for a third receiver, since there are 64 starters at #1 and #2 in the league.
Of course, the biggest problem for the team is the pass protection. Look at how Pro Football Focus ranks the starters at their positions.
RT Taylor Moton is ranked 20th and LT Russell Okung 24th among left and right tackles combined — which is good, except Okung has only played 60% of snaps this season.
Matt Paradis is ranked 17th for centers, which is middle of the pack.
RG John Miller is 42nd among all guards, and Chris Reed is 73rd out of 77 graded. That’s right, Reed is outside the 64 starting spots and is rated below some backups. His grade of 48.5 is awful and is lower than his own backup, Dennis Daley (59.4).
Against the Saints, Reed gave up an early QB hit where Teddy threw the ball away. Then he whiffed on a block that got RB Mike Davis thrown for a 4-yard loss. Then he gave up the only sack of the game when he was fooled on a stunt that let the outside rusher Marcus Davenport come inside (his only sack of the year).
With Okung out, Greg Little got the start Thursday and was pulled mid-game because he gave up some pressures. Well what about Reed? He has looked bad for several games.
Certainly makes me nostalgic for LG Andrew Norwell, who is ranked 11th out of 77 guards now for the Jaguars.
The team couldn’t pay for him because of all its dead money on the salary cap. Out of the team’s $204.5 million salaries right now, $51.2 goes to players who aren’t even on the team anymore.
This includes Matt Kalil at $9.8 million, Trai Turner $9.6 million, Eric Reid $5 million, Luke Kuechly $4.7 million, Seth Roberts $3.75 million, and Greg Olsen $3.7 million.
Even with a good offensive line, however, the biggest problem for the Panthers is the defense. And that’s a whole other column that would have to be written.
Reach Jeff at 415-4692.