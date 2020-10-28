Cards back in action after lost season

September 16, 2020
High school sports in North Carolina are still more than a month away from returning to official competition.
I looked to the past in an attempt to provide content to the dedicated fans that are used to seeing their favorite sports right about now.
Prep sports seasons conclude with athletes being named to All-Conference, Region and even State teams as a way of recognizing the top players in a respective sport. In a similar fashion, I hope to assemble All-Decade sports teams using local student-athletes from the past 10 seasons.
The All-Decade series began with an in-depth look at Surry Central’s offense and then defense and special teams, followed by North Surry’s offense and then defense and special teams. East Surry is up next.
East Surry was a member of the Northwest 1A/2A Conference from 2010-12, then stayed in the new Northwest 1A Conference from 2013-20.
The Cardinals hold a 91-42 record over the past 10 seasons, including a 40-18 conference record and 10 playoff appearances. This includes three outright conference championships and a shared conference championship.
David Diamont led the program in eight of the 10 seasons, with Trent Lowman taking over for the past two.
East won its first state championship under the umbrella of the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) in 2019.
Quarterback – Jefferson Boaz (2020)
Holds the following NCHSAA records: most touchdowns responsible for in a season (82), highest completion percentage in a season (min. 275 att., 74.2%), most yards passing in an NCHSAA state championship game (484), most passing touchdowns in an NCHSAA state championship game (7), tied for the most touchdowns responsible for in NCSHAA state championship game (8).
Ranked in the NCHSAA’s top 10 as: No. 2 in passing TDs in a season (65), No. 2, No. 8 and No. 9 in passing TDs in a game (8, 7, 7), No. 5 yards passing in a season (4,615), No. 7 in yards of total offense in a season (5,081). Each single-season and individual game record is from 2019. Holds every passing record at East Surry, is No. 8 in rushing TDs in a season (17).
Given the following honors in 2019: AP Offensive Player of the Year, 1AA State Championship Most Valuable Player, MaxPreps 1st Team All-State, NC Preps All-State Football Team, Small School All-American Football Second Team, Northwest 1A Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Signed with UNC-Chapel Hill.
Running Back – Joey Ray (2018)
Northwest 1A Offensive Player of the Year (2017), 3-time All-Conference selection from 2015-2017). In East Surry history: No. 2 in career yards rushing (4,238), No. 3, No. 5 and No. 10 in single-season rushing TDs (23 in 2015, 20 in 2017, 15 in 2016), No. 3, No. 8 and No. 10 in single-season yards rushing (1,663 in 2017, 1,425 in 2016, 1,135 in 2015).
Signed with N.C. State University.
Running Back – Lucas Koons (2015)
Two-time Northwest 1A Offensive Player of the Year (2013, 2014), All-Conference selection in 2013 and 2014
In East Surry history: No. 3 for career yards rushing (2,718), No. 4 and No. 9 in single-season rushing TDs (21 in 2013, 16 in 2014), No. 5 and No. 12 in single-season yards rushing (1,590 in 2013, 1,068 in 2014). Had 476 career carries.
Signed with N.C. Wesleyan College
Wide Receiver – Stephen Gosnell (2020)
In the NCHSAA record book, Gosnell is: No. 9 in single-season TD receptions (22), No. 20 in single-season receiving yards (1,544) and No. 23 in single-game yards receiving (263 vs. Reidsville). In addition to the three previous records, he also holds school records for single-season receptions (68 in 2019), career receiving TDs (28), is No. 2 in career yards receiving (2,164) and career receptions (101), No. 4 in career TD passes (19), No. 5 in career yards rushing (2,230) and single-season passing yards (1,134 in 2018), No. 6 in single-season TD passes (14 in 2018), No. 6 and No. 11 in single-season rushing touchdowns (17 in 2018, 13 in 2017) and No. 11 in single-season rushing yards (1,080 in 2018).
Three-time All-Conference selection from 2017-2019, 2017, Northwest 1A Conference Offensive Player of the Year; 2019 AP All-State Team, MaxPreps First-team All-State and MaxPreps’ Small Schools All-American Second Team.
Signed with UNC-Chapel Hill.
Wide Receiver – Landon Stevens (2020)
In the NCHSAA record book, Stevens is: No. 2 in consecutive games with a touchdown reception – 12 (2019), No. 14 in touchdown receptions in a season – 21 (2019), No. 28 in yards receiving in a season – 1,459 yards (2019).
Two-time All-Conference selection in 2018 and 2019, holds school record for career yards receiving (2,330), also in school record book as as No. 2 in single-season receiving TDs – 21, No. 2 in career receiving TDs (26), No. 2 and No. 4 in single-season yards receiving (1,459 in 2019, 871 in 2018), No. 2 and tied for No. 3 in yards receiving in a game – 225 vs. Mount Airy (2019), 210 vs. Mount Airy (2018), tied for No. 2 and No. 11 in single-season receptions (61 in 2019, 34 in 2018) and No. 3 in career receptions (95).
Signed with UNC-Chapel Hill.
Wide Receiver – Blake Marion (2016)
Northwest 1A Conference Specialist of the Year in 2015, 3-time All-Conference selection on offense 2013-2015, All-Conference selection on defense in 2015.
No. 67 in NCHSAA history for yards receiving in a season – 1,264 (2015), tied for No. 2 in NCHSAA history for interceptions returned for a TD in a season – 3 (2015). Held every school record for receiving at time of graduation, currently in the school record book as No. 1 in career receptions – 119, No. 2 and No. 5 in single-season receptions – 55 (2015) and 37 (2014), No. 3 in career yards receiving – 2,030, No. 3 and No. 9 in yards receiving in a season – 1,264 (2015) and 533 (2014), No. 5 in yards receiving in a game – 206 vs. Bishop McGuinness.
Signed with Wingate University.
Offensive Line – Devin Slate (2011)
Led an offensive line that helped produce 3,300 total yards (2,117 rushing, 1,183 passing) in 2010, including an 1,100-yard passer (Ryan Johnson) and a 600-yard (Jordan Miller) and 500-yard rusher (Rayshawn Moore), also had 100 total tackles on the defensive line.
Walked on at Appalachian State University
Offensive Line – Morgan East (2018)
Two-time All-Conference selection on offense (2016, 2017), All-Conference defensive selection in 2017, led an offensive line in 2017 that helped produce 4,389 total yards (3,174 rushing, 1,215 passing), including a 1,600-yard rusher (Joey Ray), led an O-line in 2016 that helped produce 3,635 total yards (2,786 rushing, 849 passing) including a 1,400-yard rusher (Joey Ray).
Signed with Guilford College
Offensive Line – Andrew Millsaps (2013)
Two-time All-Conference selection on offense (2011, 2012), led an offensive line in 2012 that helped produce 2,748 total yards (1,454 rushing, 1,294 passing), including an 1,100-yard passer (John Dickenson) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Zach Koons), led an offensive line in 2011 that helped produce 1,987 total yards (1,282 rushing, 705 passing).
Signed with Guilford College
Offensive Line – Brandon McKinney (2016)
Two-time All-Conference selection on offense (2014, 2015), led an O-line in 2015 that produced the fourth-most total yards, 4881 (2,145 rushing, 2,736 passing), including a then-record setting passer with nearly 2,700 yards passing (Tyler Smith) and a 1,100-yard rusher (Joey Ray), led an O-line in 2014 that helped produce 3,247 total yards (1,784 rushing, 1,463 passing), including a 1,400-yard passer (Tyler Smith) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Lucas Koons).
Offensive Line – Josh Fregia (2014)
Two-time All-Conference selection on offense (2012, 2013), led an offensive line in 2013 that helped produce 3,727 total yards (2,514 rushing, 1,213 passing), including a 1,500-yard rusher (Lucas Koons) and a 1,000-yard passer (John Dickenson), led an offensive line in 2012 that helped produce 2,748 total yards (1,454 rushing, 1,294 passing), including an 1,100-yard passer (John Dickenson) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Zach Koons).
All-Purpose – Tyler Smith (2016)
Northwest 1A Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2015 (quarterback), All-Conference selection on offense in 2014 and 2015. In school history, Smith is: No. 2 in career passing yards (4,143), No. 2 and No. 4 in single-season yards passing (2,693 in 2015, 1,450 in 2014), No. 2 in career TD passes (49), No. 2 and No. 5 in single-season TD passes (31 in 2015, 16 in 2014), No. 7 in rushing TDs in a season (18 in 2015). 2015 team tied for No. 2 in total TDs (81), No. 3 in passing TDs, No. 3 in yards passing, No. 4 in total yards (4881). Also had 663 career yards rushing, 20 rushing TDs, 119.5 QBR.