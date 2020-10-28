Cards back in action after lost season

October 28, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

First baseman Folger Boaz lunges to catch a throw from short as Luke Brown attempts to beat the ball to first.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry senior Carson Willoughby crushes a hit to right field in a Cardinal workout.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry senior Carson Willoughby crushes a hit to right field in a Cardinal workout.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Brandon Carter keeps his eye on a runner creeping off third base.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Brandon Carter keeps his eye on a runner creeping off third base.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry assistant coach Jerry Freeman feeds balls into the pitching machine.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry assistant coach Jerry Freeman feeds balls into the pitching machine.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Gabriel Harpe makes contact on a hit that ended up in foul territory.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Gabriel Harpe makes contact on a hit that ended up in foul territory.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry’s Evan McCreary anticipates a hit at second base.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Evan McCreary anticipates a hit at second base.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Cardinal Colby Johnson takes a slight lead off second base.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cardinal Colby Johnson takes a slight lead off second base.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Luke Bowman sees through the sun’s blinding light to make a play in left field.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Luke Bowman sees through the sun’s blinding light to make a play in left field.

Cory Smith | The News

First baseman Folger Boaz lunges to catch a throw from short as Luke Brown attempts to beat the ball to first.

East Surry senior Carson Willoughby crushes a hit to right field in a Cardinal workout.

Brandon Carter keeps his eye on a runner creeping off third base.

East Surry assistant coach Jerry Freeman feeds balls into the pitching machine.

Gabriel Harpe makes contact on a hit that ended up in foul territory.

East Surry’s Evan McCreary anticipates a hit at second base.

Cardinal Colby Johnson takes a slight lead off second base.

Luke Bowman sees through the sun’s blinding light to make a play in left field.