Bears dedicate MAMS court to James Holleman

Holleman
Cory Smith | The News
James Holleman was surprised to walk into the Mount Airy Middle School Gymnasium on Monday to see his family and friends, as well as his name on the court.
Cory Smith | The News
Longtime coaching partners James Holleman (center) and Frank Sheppard (right) share a laugh.
Cory Smith | The News
Members of Mount Airy Middle School’s staff get a picture with the man of the hour, James Holleman. Pictured, from left: Athletic Director Robbie Rives, Holleman, Athletic Director Danny Gallimore and Principal Levi Goins.
Cory Smith | The News
Oliver Holleman sits on the court now named for his great-grandfather, James Holleman.
Cory Smith | The News
Members of the Holleman family pose for a picture on James Holleman Court at Mount Airy Middle School. From left, Taylor, Justin, Oliver, Mickey, James, Wanda and Jimmy.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy City Schools honored James Holleman’s lifelong commitment to the school system and its athletic programs by dedicating a basketball court in his name.
James “Coach” Holleman court was officially dedicated on Monday when MACS staff surprised the 86-year-old.
Levi Goins is the principal at Mount Airy Middle School and the high school’s former boys basketball coach himself. He said the Bears originally planned to dedicate the court in front of a packed crowd during the upcoming basketball season, but uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 regulations downsized the event to small, socially distant gathering of family and friends.
“Middle school athletics are a pivotal time for young athletes where they transition from community center athletics to the world of being a student-athlete,” Goins said. “Coach Holleman dedicated his entire life to helping young boys and girls learn about the importance of hard work, dedication and academics. He provided guidance to young athletes on and off the court. We want to recognize him for his unwavering dedication.”
Holleman’s career in athletics spanned six decades, with most of those taking place within the MACS System. He was already immortalized as a member of both the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame and Surry County Sports Hall of Fame, but Monday’s dedication was a different kind of special.
“I love this place. I always have,” Holleman said. “I’ve never been in a school system as good as the Mount Airy School System. I’ve told everybody that I’ve come in contact with that this is the place to be.”
Holleman and his famous Carolina blue cowboy boots helped put Mount Airy athletics on the map. He coached football, baseball, both fast-pitch and slow-softball softball, and of course basketball.
From 1961-2016, Holleman amassed a record of 357-51 as Mount Airy Middle’s basketball coach. There were a few years he even coached both the boys teams and girls teams. Alongside his assistant Frank Sheppard, Holleman led the Bears on a 58-game win streak from 1994-98 and then a 60-game win streak from 2003-07.
“Our desire to name this floor after coach Holleman doesn’t simply come from his impressive record over the years, but his dedication to athletics at Mount Airy Middle School,” Goins said. “Up until this year, Coach has remained active in our school, subbing in various classrooms at the middle and high schools. He still regularly attended athletic events at the middle school and keeps up with our kids.”
But Holleman was much more than just a coach.
“His incredible success on this floor paled in comparison to the number of lives he positively affected in our community,” Goins said. “I’m proud to say I’m one of those lives. I love you, coach. We all love you and were happy to be able to do this.”
Holleman’s motivation for staying involved with MACS so long is the same reason he got into coaching in the first place – to help kids.
He was fortunate to have positive influences steer him down the right path and swore from that moment he would help others in his own life.
“I come from a pretty bad situation that I don’t like to talk about, but sometimes you have to,” Holleman said. “My parents worked the second shift in the mill and I had no contact with them. They went work at 3 o’clock and got off at midnight.
“That left me to run on the streets and get in trouble. I’m one of those guys that I come from the wrong side of the tracks. I had some people in Elkin and Jonesville, where I grew up, that helped me. If they hadn’t have helped me there’s no telling where I might be.”
In was in the ninth grade that Holleman decided he would spend his life as a teacher and coach. He said he learned from his mistakes and, as a result, tried to do the same thing for the youth.
“I wanted to do something and I was sure that I was going to do it,” he said. “Nothing was going to keep me from doing it. I loved it. I made a lot of friends and made a few enemies, but if you win people don’t like you.”
If a kid couldn’t buy shoes, Holleman bought them shoes. If any needed a place to stay, he took care of that, too. He said he took legal custody of five kids during his coaching tenure.
“People look at me as someone that’s bossy and mean, but I’ve got a heart, too. I tried to help those kids that needed it,” Holleman said. “I didn’t do it for myself – I did it for the kids. That’s why I stayed in it so long, because I loved it so much. There’s nothing like working with the kids in the Mount Airy school system.”
Holleman was strict, and he doesn’t deny that. If he told someone to do something, he expected it to get done.
He stressed that he couldn’t have coached for so long without Sheppard, who was the Yin to his Yang.
“That man right there, he’s like my son,” Holleman said. “We worked together for 25 years and we never had a cross word. He was laid back, and I’m an in-your-face kind of guy.”
Through all the highs and lows, Holleman and Sheppard kept each other balanced and focused on the goal at hand: helping the kids. They loved to see athletes go on to succeed at the high school, college and professional levels, but the most important thing was keeping them in school and out of trouble.
“The Mount Airy school system is the best school system I’ve ever been around,” Holleman said. “I would never want to go anywhere else.”
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports