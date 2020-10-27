Bears dedicate court to James Holleman

October 27, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

Mount Airy City Schools surprised James Holleman on Monday by dedicating the basketball court at Mount Airy Middle School in his name. Holleman coached in the school system for more than a half-century. He’s seen here with members of the Holleman family at Monday’s surprise dedication. Pictured, from left: Taylor, Justin, Oliver, Mickey, James, Wanda and Jimmy Holleman.

Cory Smith | The News

