Cardinal Boosters hosting BBQ carryout

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Cardinal Athletic Boosters is hosting a barbecue fundraiser on Monday to raise money for the student-athletes of East Surry High School.

The fundraiser will take place at First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain, located at 210 W. Marion St. Plates will be served in a drive-through fashion from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. while supplies last.

On the menu for the fundraiser will be: barbecue, slaw, baked beans, a roll and dessert. Cost is $10 per plate.

Cardinal Athletic Boosters shared the following message on social media:

“While this is not a typical school year, our student-athletes still need your support! Please help us ensure that out teams and coaches have what they need when we are ready to play again!”

In addition to Oct. 24, future Cardinal Carryout dates are set for Nov. 16 and Dec. 7.

The boosters will also be selling “Cardinal Country” yard signs as well as apparel from the Cardinals 1AA Football State Championship win in 2019.

