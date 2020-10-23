Hounds holding steak dinner fundraiser

October 23, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The North Surry girls soccer team huddles together before a 2020 home match.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

The Greyhound Foundation Steak Dinner Fundraiser will be held Saturday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The Greyhound Foundation was established in 2005 and is the primary fundraising organization for North Surry High School athletics. North Surry reported on Twitter that the foundation has raised more than $400,000 for the Greyhounds over 15 years.

The fingerprints of the Greyhound Foundation can be seen all around the campus. This includes larger contributions such as the concession stands at Charles Atkins Stadium and weight rooms, as well as new scoreboards, better access to the baseball and softball stadiums and the new press box.

The dinner was originally scheduled for April, but was pushed back to August and later October due to COVID-19.

This year’s event will be conducted in drive-through fashion. Dinners can be picked up at the high school between 5:30-6:30 p.m., then a cash drawing begins.

A limited number of tickets are still available for sale. Tickets come at the price of a $100 donation and include two dinners as well as a chance for cash prizes.

Tickets No. 1, 50, 100 and 150 will either receive $100 or choose to put the ticket in the final drawing for $4,000.

All proceeds go to supporting North Surry student-athletes.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports