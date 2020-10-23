East Surry honored by NFHS

October 23, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has recently announced that East Surry High School has earned Level 1 status in the NFHS School Honor Roll.

The newly instituted School Honor Roll is a national recognition program designed to promote professional development for high school coaches by completing specific online education courses through the NFHS Learning Center (NFHSLearn.com).

In earning Level 1 status, more than 90% of the coaches at East Surry completed the core course “Fundamentals of Coaching” along with three of the Learning Center’s most significant courses: “Concussion in Sports,” “Sudden Cardiac Arrest,” and “Protecting Students from Abuse.”

“We want to congratulate the coaches and administration at East Surry High School for taking this significant step in prioritizing professional development,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director. “These four courses will definitely help the coaches at East Surry High School to handle the daily challenges in high school sports and should serve as a challenge for other schools to follow their example.”

As a physical sign of completing Level 1 certification, East Surry High School will receive a large display banner for its school gymnasium to commemorate its accomplishments and dedication to professional development and education-based activity programs.

Schools can earn Level 2 status (and a Level 2 banner) on the NFHS School Honor Roll when more than 90% of their coaches – excluding volunteer coaches – complete courses that pertain specifically to sports they coach, along with “First Aid, Health and Safety,” “Heat Illness Prevention” and “Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.”

A Level 3 banner will be awarded for schools that reach 90% completion for the “Sportsmanship,” “Strength and Conditioning,” “Teaching and Modeling Behavior,” “Engaging Effectively with Parents” and “Bullying, Hazing, and Inappropriate Behaviors” courses.

“Earning the NFHS School Honor Roll banner is a symbol that the school and its coaches are committed to providing a great experience for young people, and it’s something that everyone can be proud of within their communities,” said Dan Schuster, NFHS Director of Educational Services.

