New Lions coach Gonzalezholds workouts at Millennium

October 22, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

Quinn Roche, right, keeps his distance while being defended by Connor Roche.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>First-year Millennium Charter soccer coach Adrian Gonzalez puts the ball into play for a drill.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

First-year Millennium Charter soccer coach Adrian Gonzalez puts the ball into play for a drill.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Isaac Shipley, left, battles for possession against Julian Price.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Isaac Shipley, left, battles for possession against Julian Price.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Connor Roche, right, executes a stepover while being defended by Sophie Gomez.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Connor Roche, right, executes a stepover while being defended by Sophie Gomez.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Daniel Shinault (gray) pushes through the final leg of a sprint.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Daniel Shinault (gray) pushes through the final leg of a sprint.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Kendal Gause, right, switches to his left foot to create a shot.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Kendal Gause, right, switches to his left foot to create a shot.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Millennium’s Diego Gomez practices his footwork.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Millennium’s Diego Gomez practices his footwork.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Neri Bueno, right, tries to create space to get past Kendal Gause’s shadowing.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Neri Bueno, right, tries to create space to get past Kendal Gause’s shadowing.

Cory Smith | The News

Quinn Roche, right, keeps his distance while being defended by Connor Roche.

Isaac Shipley, left, battles for possession against Julian Price.

Connor Roche, right, executes a stepover while being defended by Sophie Gomez.

Daniel Shinault (gray) pushes through the final leg of a sprint.

Kendal Gause, right, switches to his left foot to create a shot.

Millennium’s Diego Gomez practices his footwork.

Neri Bueno, right, tries to create space to get past Kendal Gause’s shadowing.

First-year Millennium Charter soccer coach Adrian Gonzalez puts the ball into play for a drill.