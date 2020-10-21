Recruit watch: Elijah Moore

October 20, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry senior Elijah Moore protects his quarterback in a 2019 game against Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Elijah Moore (OL, ‘21) took an official visit to Ferrum College in September, where he received his first offer to play college football.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Elijah Moore is a senior offensive lineman for the North Surry football team.

According to his hudl profile, Moore stands 6-feet 4-inches and weighs 295 pounds. He was a member of the 2019 Western Piedmont 2A All-Conference team and is the only returning member of the offensive line to do so.

North Surry’s O-line in 2019 helped foster the most high-powered offense in Greyhound history. North led the 2A division in total yards per game with 406.7.

The Hounds rushed for 1,364 yards and threw for 3,516 this past season. The line protected quarterback Chase Swartz as he set the school record for single-season yards passing (3,472) and yards passing in a single game (591 vs. Mount Airy).

Moore was named to the Friday Nights in Carolina preseason All-State second team as an offensive lineman.

Despite having his senior season moved to the spring, Moore has remained in contact with several colleges. Seven schools have expressed interest as of Oct. 21. These schools range from Division I FBS to Division III: East Carolina, Campbell, Wingate, Wofford (SC), Concord (WV), Ferrum (VA) and Emory and Henry (VA).

Moore has already made official visits to two schools (Concord and Ferrum) and is in the process of lining up more meetings. He was offered a spot on Ferrum’s roster in late September.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports