Payne hosting baseball clinic

October 20, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

Oct. 24 clinic free for MACS students, open to all

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy baseball coach Weston Payne, left, councils Baylor Brinkley in a 2020 game against North Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

Weston Payne enters his third year as Mount Airy's head baseball coach. In an effort to connect with the community and promote the sport in the Granite City, Payne is hosting a baseball clinic at Graham Field on Saturday.

Weston Payne is introduced to the Granite Bear community back in 2018.

Mount Airy Parks and Recreation is hosting a youth baseball clinic at Graham Field, across from L.H. Jones Family Resource Center, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The clinic will be led by Mount Airy High School baseball coach Weston Payne. Payne joined the Granite Bears in 2018 and has worked tirelessly to establish a baseball culture at the school and in the community.

Payne and his coaching staff want to begin fostering a culture in youth athletics, which is why he was more than willing to lead Saturday’s clinic that’s open to children ages 7-13.

“We really want to get kids invested into the baseball program and get them excited for the future,” Payne said. “Getting them invested early is a key part of the success at the high school level.”

Payne played baseball most of his life, running through the ranks of tee-ball, Little League and travel ball before playing for the middle and high schools. The second baseman played three years of varsity baseball at East Surry under Hall of Famer Barry Hall.

“I take a whole lot of what he did as a coach and the way he approached things to my everyday coaching style,” Payne said. “He played a big part in why I’m into coaching now. We never really had any talks about coaching specifically, but he taught me a lot that I maybe didn’t understand then but do now.”

“He’s not with us anymore, but he’s still with me in all my coaching.”

Weston’s senior year, 2014, East Surry won 31 straight games all the way into the 1A State Championship Series, ultimately finishing second.

Bringing a state championship to Mount Airy is one of Payne’s ultimate goals, but he knows it won’t happen overnight. That said, the Granite Bears have made great strides over the past two seasons.

This includes a few program-defining wins.

The 2019 Bears finished in the rugged Northwest 1A Conference, where the second, third and fourth ranked teams were just separated by a game each. This allowed Mount Airy to earn a postseason bid as a No. 19 seed.

The Bears went on the road in the first round and upset Mountain Island Charter 5-3. Up next on the schedule was a baseball powerhouse in the form of No. 3 Cherryville. Mount Airy was a heavy underdog that prevailed 3-2, reaching the third round of the playoffs in historic fashion.

Fast-forward to 2020 and the Bears are recording another huge win, this time against a 2A West Wilkes squad that was heavily favored.

COVID-19 ended what looked to be a season for the ages.

“We’ve come a long way so it’s definitely exciting to see,” Payne said. “We felt like we had a lot of goals we could’ve accomplished last year, but unfortunately other things happened and we never got the chance.”

Payne said one of his goals for Mount Airy baseball is to get to a point where wins like those over Cherryville and West Wilkes are expected.

It’s going to take a lot of work at all levels, which is why Payne is so excited to be hosting this clinic. He said he’d love to see classes of seven or eight players coming through the middle school and high school every year.

“It may take a little while, but it will only make the end goal sweeter,” he said. “We’re putting everybody on notice about what we’re doing over in Mount Airy.

The clinic is free for students of Mount Airy City Schools thanks to the ELISS Grant. The grant, received through the RCC foundation in partnership with Mount Airy City Schools, provides free recreation, fitness and educational opportunities for MACS students.

Children outside of MACS are encouraged to attend the clinic as well and the cost is $20. Payment can be made on site.

Participants are asked to bring their own equipment.

To reserve a spot or request more information, contact Reeves Community Center at 336-786-8313.

