Opinion: Athletes, teams show resilience

Anyone that’s been involved with soccer in Surry County, at any level, has felt the influence of Rob Mooijekind.

It wasn’t that long ago when the number of teams in the county could be counted on one hand. Even on a single finger. Young athletes in communities such as Mount Airy, Dobson, Elkin and Pilot Mountain now have access to all kinds of leagues, ranging from youth recreational leagues to travel clubs to high school programs.

This exponential growth in popularity has a lot to do with dedicated personalities such as Mooijekind, who has served in every role imaginable to further soccer’s reach.

“The main reason I always got involved with soccer was to promote the sport in Surry County,” Mooijekind said. “That was the number one reason I got involved with refereeing, coaching and supporting. If you look at the last 35 years that I’ve been involved with it, I’ve seen programs really develop. We see it grow year after year.”

The former player, coach, referee and volunteer has worked tirelessly to serve the soccer community and be a catalyst in its expansion.

“That goes back to the time when I was a young lad when I was playing in Holland,” Mooijekind said. “I always thought I wanted to give something back to the community, and this was my time. Even at times when I was coaching, I didn’t get paid. The smile on those kids faces were my paycheck. That’s something that’s simply priceless.”

As the sport grows, more people dedicate their time to perfecting their craft. Mooijekind is comforted to see this, and not just because of his love for soccer. By spending time at practices and games, young men and women aren’t able to get wrapped up in something troublesome.

“If I see the kids out on the field, I know they’re not dealing drugs or doing something they’re not supposed to be doing. The worst-case scenario is a red card from me, and I haven’t handed out that many of them in the 25 years I’ve been refereeing. They really have to push far to do that.”

Soccer in Surry

Mooijekind’s journey with the sport began in the Netherlands in 1968.

Traditionally, football programs didn’t start until one reached the age of 10. Mooijekind was able to start a year early as his mother knew the coach.

He stuck with the program until he moved to the United States. By the time he left Holland in 1982, Mooijekind had worked his way up to the second-highest level of his club Delftse Sport Vereniging Concordia (DSV Concordia).

A 23-year-old Mooijekind moved to North Carolina to work for Holland Bulb Farms. Shortly after, he met Mike Howard. Howard and a group of friends would often get together to play the sport they called soccer – and Mooijekind was happy to join the fun.

Howard and Mooijekind were both founding members of the county’s first adult travel soccer team. The team, Mount Airy Soccer Club, competed in the Appalachian Soccer League and was coached by Gus Nelson.

The local club won both the regular season and tournament titles during the first year of the Appalachian Soccer League. The club won all 13 regular season matches and swept the four postseason matches as well.

Mooijekind left North Carolina in 1987 and spent the next five years in Georgia. It was there he became a member of Holland America Organization, a group of Dutch people living in and around Atlanta.

Here, he was able to compete alongside his fellow countrymen in friendlies against other international organizations.

“Neither team had any professional players, just amateurs like me,” Mooijekind said. “We won both matches and played in orange shirts [for] Dutch national color outfits. It was just a fun time and we did, ‘defend the colors of the Netherlands’.”

When he returned to Surry County in 1992, Mooijekind jumped right back into spreading soccer. Rob contributed to the early success of the Mount Airy Youth Soccer Association by refereeing, serving alongside Cathy Cloukey and Terry Pruett. Mooijekind later coached Challenge League teams alongside former teammate, Howard.

Mooijekind, Howard and Maria Fiordilino then went on the road to offer soccer clinics in different parts of the county.

“Before the there was even a soccer league in Dobson and Pilot Mountain, together with Mike Howard and Maria Fiordilino we did soccer clinics,” Mooijekind said. “It took a little while until it took off, but eventually it did take off and we had some really good players that even played football as kickers.”

“I enjoy soccer and luckily I was surrounded by a lot of good people that also care for soccer.”

As the sport gained popularity, local schools were able to form soccer teams for the first time. Mooijekind, always willing to lend a hand, helped found programs at both Mount Airy Middle and North Surry High School.

“In the mid-90s, we had channel 12 come and videotape matches that we had at North Surry,” Mooijekind said. “I wish they would come back again, because I think that helped the kids to see themselves on TV. That is something that I wish we would see a little bit more of. You see it with football, but you don’t see it with soccer per se.”

Pilot Mountain was the next place Mooijekind worked to strengthen the culture of soccer. East Surry had an existing program in the early 2000s, but the team was co-ed. Starting from the ground up, Mooijekind served as an advisor for the Pilot Mountain Youth Soccer Association. He and Bert Meijboom helped organize the league with Rodney Cox, Chris Segers, Bob Musgrove, Kerry Smith, Derek and Donnie Casstevens, and many others.

Mooijekind and Meijboom also advised about coaching soccer at youth level and helped train new officials. The increased interest in youth soccer resulted in the first-ever soccer teams at Pilot Mountain Middle. Mooijekind and Neal Oliver also worked to start the first travel soccer team based in Pilot.

A decade into Mooijekind’s time advising in the East Surry district, East’s boys’ team reached the 1A State Championship.

The growth of youth programs has increased the level of talent countywide and provided new opportunities for young men and women to take part in the sport. East Surry, North Surry, Surry Central and Mount Airy High School’s all have varsity boys’ and girls’ teams, and most have a JV boys’ team depending on the year. Mount Airy even had a JV girls’ team this past season.

Millennium Charter, which officially joins the N.C. High School Athletic Association this year, has a varsity co-ed team.

“That makes me proud to see that they’ve grown,” Mooijekind said. “I know that I didn’t do it alone; I’m just a very small portion and part of that whole thing. It makes me feel good about the last 35 years I’ve been involved in, ‘Soccer in Surry,’ as I call it.”

A coach on the field

Rob took a step back from coaching in 1999 to start officiating high school games.

“It’s fun refereeing the games,” Mooijekind said. “Especially if you can make a difference and say that, at the end of the game, there were no cards and people wonder, ‘was there even a referee?’ Everything runs so smooth.”

Though not officially a coach, Mooijekind’s favorite part of refereeing is being a positive influence on the field. He makes sure to guide players and be proactive to prevent them from doing the wrong things.

“Most of the time I know what they’re going to do before they know what they’re going to do, so I can anticipate it and talk them out of doing dumb things or things that would get them in trouble.”

The trio of officials truly is like a third team on the pitch. Mooijekind stressed that referees need good teammates that will be honest. Accepting that you missed a call or judged something incorrectly, he said, is all part of the process to becoming more consistent.

One thing that might deter others from becoming an official doesn’t really affect Mooijekind: outspoken fans.

“You cannot take it personal,” he said. “I’ve been lucky to have never sent a parent away. But I have had situations where the kid on the field will tell the parents to shut up because it was embarrassing for them. Then, I can’t help but laugh a little bit and think to myself, ‘yep, I can see exactly what you’re talking about. You said it, but I was thinking about it.’”

Mooijekind continues to officiate because of the players. Even though the field seems to get bigger every year, he said he will continue to referee as long as he enjoys it.

“This game is for the kids – it’s not for me, it’s not for the fans, it’s not for the coaches or the school,” Mooijekind said. “Whether they are pee-wees or they are high school seniors, that’s who I do it for. I have no ulterior motive. I don’t do it for the money, because by the time you pay for gas, fees, soccer shirts and all that stuff there’s really not a whole lot left, if any.”

“I’ve always said that if a kid asks me after the game, ‘did I win or did I lose,’ my question is always, ‘did you have fun?’ If the answer is yes, I tell them they’re a winner. Whether the score is 1-0 or 10-0, as long as these kids have fun and you see the smile on their face. Let them grow up and have some fun.”

Moving Forward

Mooijekind doesn’t do what he does for any recognition. Much like with officiating, he said he would much rather no one even notice he was there. Instead, he wants spectators and anyone looking to get into the soccer community to benefit from the work he and countless others have done.

“It’s not just about me,” Mooijekind said. “It’s about a lot of good folks in this community that helped make soccer great. I hope one day when I retire from soccer to still go to the games, sit in the stands and enjoy and say, ‘hey man, I’m just glad that I was part of that.’ That’s all I can ask for”

“It’s slowly but surely gaining popularity and I hope to be a part of it for many, many years to come.”

Mooijekind doesn’t seek out recognition, but said he does appreciate it whenever he receives it. Back in the spring, he was featured in a picture in The Mount Airy News’ coverage of a girls’ soccer match. He shared the article on social media and was contacted by people he’d worked with in the past.

“Even my old teammates in Holland, they see that and think, ‘he’s still alive and he’s making a difference. He’s doing something good.’ At least, I think I’m doing something good.”